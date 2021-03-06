Cards rule the day as Leinster power past Ulster to set up PRO14 final clash with Munster

When wishes are being made to the Guinness PRO14 fairy they surely must include Leinster getting beaten – just to cause a ripple on the surface.

In this instance the tournament organisers, frequently battling to put some glamour on the competition, needed a near full strength Ulster to reflect their selection. Instead they got a final pairing – Leinster versus Munster – sorted with a couple of rounds to play before the final. At least it holds out the prospect of another fine game.

In the meantime what they got here was a Big Brother affair where every conversation was tapped and acted on, with cards flashing like traffic lights. When an exhausted Frank Murphy called time he had shown five cards.

For Leinster, they had to dig it out in the first place. Their prayers seemed to have been well received the way things unfolded early on with three penalties in three minutes for the away side, the third nailed for three points by Ross Byrne, which was exactly what Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster had hoped for. Then a bit of madness: they lost Devin Toner and Jimmy O’Brien to the bin in quick succession. When they paused for breath they were 12-3 down. It was game on.

The pace of the game reflected the perfect conditions. Thankfully, what started at a cracking pace in Limerick on Friday night continued here on Belfast. It was fast and a little fractious. Those bits had not been reflected in the cards however. For Toner, it was a mismatch but not as we know it: Michael Lowry got full value from the contact, a case of the Jack Russell being rewarded for a slap from the Great Dane. And in O’Brien’s case he had met Ian Madigan on a wrap-around but forgot to drop his height for the tackle. It was a few minutes before the law called at his door, leaving Leinster not only trailing, but down to 13 men for a couple of minutes.

There was no arguing with Ulster’s two tries though. Marcel Coetzee, mover of earth, ploughed over for the first, followed by a fine finish from a fine finisher, Robert Balacoune. Had there been a crowd there they would have been, as Ulstermen like to do, standing up.

Then Leinster sat them down with two tries in three minutes. It was the sort of blitz you sometimes get from champions. The extra cost for Ulster was the loss of Stuart McCloskey for a deliberate slap down on the first score, for Michael Bent, and within a few minutes of Josh van der Flier’s try to follow up Ulster were down to 13 when replacement Andrew Warwick led with an elbow to Ed Byrne’s neck. After the intervention of TMO Olly Hodges, the Ulster prop saw red. And there you had it: the most eventful half hour in the history of PRO14 rugby, complete with officials working overtime.

The half wasn’t over. There was time for Ed Byrne to get on the end of a brilliant move that looked like dying on the Ulster line, only for him to give it the last nudge. Ross Byrne’s conversion rounded off 21 unanswered points for the champions, a comeback from 12-3 down to a bumper 24-12 lead going into the break.

On the face of it, there was no way back for Ulster, seriously handicapped by the being down to 14, and further hit by the loss of their go-to man up front, Coetzee. Leinster had lost Van der Flier, but in Josh Murphy they had a top-quality replacement.

On 50 minutes the home team had a glimpse of the possible when Baloucoune struck again, but the assistance of McCloskey running a hard line was deemed, correctly, by the officials to be both hard and unfair. So Ulster were back to where they started the half. It didn’t kill their spirit, best illustrated by the defensive effort to keep Leinster out around the hour mark. Leinster spent what felt like an age picking and jamming around the Ulster line before eventually Rhys Ruddock got over the bonus point. The flanker’s consistency has been remarkable, as has that of man of the match Scott Penny.

Still Ulster kept battling. They were hammering away at the Leinster line, close in and wide out, without looking like making the breakthrough. Within a minute of Ruddock being carded for a professional foul Nick Timoney forced his way over, but Leinster had the final say through replacement Dan Sheehan.

ULSTER: M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume (S Moore 61), S McCloskey (28-38), J Stockdale; I Madigan (R Lyttle 50), J Cooney (A Mathewson 71); E O’Sullivan (A Warwick 27, rc 31), J Andrew (A McBurney ht), T O’Toole (M Moore 62); A O’Connor, K Treadwell (C Izuchukwu 50) N Timoney, M Coetzee (E O’Sullivan 31), J Murphy (capt) (S Reidy 51).

LEINSTER: M O’Reilly; C Kelleher, J O’Brien (yc 15-25; J Osborne 74), R O’Loughlin, D Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt)(R Osborne 76),; E Byrne (P Dooley 58), J Tracy (D Sheehan 58), M Bent (T Clarkson 58), D Toner (yc 7-17; J Dunne 74), S Fardy (R Molony 64), R Ruddock (yc 71), S Penny, J van der Flier (J Murphy 38)

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).

Scorers: Ulster 19 (M Coetzee, R Balacoune, N Timoney try each; J Cooney con; M Lowry con) Leinster 38 (M Bent, J vd Flier, E Byrne, R Ruddock, D Sheehan try each; R Byrne pen; 5 cons)

Online Editors