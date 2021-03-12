Carbery ‘so glad to be back out there' after stealing show in bonus-point stroll

JOEY CARBERY was inspirational in his first start for 14 months, suggesting he’s ready to lead Munster’s bid for their first silverware in a decade.

The 25-year-old showed he has lost none of skill or sharpness after being out for over a year and after a couple of appearances off the bench over the past two weekends, he crowned his first start with a brilliant run that set up their second try at Thomond Park.

Carbery collected a box-kick from scrum-half Dane Blacker inside his own half and immediately set off on a run which split the Scarlets defence before he neatly offloaded to send new Ireland international Shane Daly in for his first try of the season.

Earlier, Gavin Coombes burrowed over for his ninth try of the season.

The only downside for Munster was an injury to flanker Fineen Wycherley which led to play being held up for eight minutes before he left the field on a stretcher.

He was replaced by fellow Corkman Alex Kendellen, who came on for his debut just a year after coming out of schools rugby.

A lineout maul after flanker Aaron Shingler was binned led to Niall Scannell driving over for Munster’s third try to lead 21-3 at the interval.

Munster continued to dominate after the restart but didn’t increase their lead until the 59th minute when Fijian lock Tevita Ratuva was binned for bringing down a maul, and after a penalty to the corner Munster got the drive and replacement hooker Kevin O’Byrne scored.

Munster finished with 14 men when James Cronin was binned for not rolling away in the final minute, and Scarlets got over through Steff Evans in the final play.

Afterwards, Carbery said his immediate goal was to keep building towards the PRO14 final against his former side Leinster in two weeks’ time after his man-of-the-match display.

“It was brilliant. Obviously, conditions weren’t great today but we are delighted to come out with a win. We are using this as another step towards the final.

“I’m so glad to be back out there and it was so nice to get 60 minutes and get back into the flow of things,” said Carbery, who kicked four from four.

“No matter the conditions you just go back to your technique and just try and do what you always do. That’s what I did and I was happy to see them go over.”

On his break to set up the try for Daly, the out-half said heacted on instinct after collecting the clearance from Scarlets scrum-half Blacker.

“I suppose it just happens so quickly you don’t even notice it. You just kind of back all your training and stuff before and you just let it go. It was nice to get the ball back in my hands,” he added.

MUNSTER– M Haley (D Sweetnam 52); C Nash, D de Allende, JJ Hanrahan, S Daly (P Patterson 66); J Carbery (J Crowley 61), N McCarthy; J Cronin (J Loughman 52), N Scannell (K O’Byrne 52) (Scannell 68, HIA) (Cronin 77, HIA), S Archer (J Ryan 52); J Kleyn (T Ahern 61), B Holland (capt); F Wycherley (A Kendellen 29), J O’Sullivan, G Coombes.

SCARLETS – J McNicholl (J Williams 43); T Prydie, T Morgan (P Asquith 63), S Hughes (capt), S Evans; A O’Brien, D Blacker (W Homer 61); S Thomas (K Mathias 52), Marc Jones (T Davies 52), P Scholtz (A Jeffries 52); Morgan Jones (T Ratuva 54), S Lousi; A Shingler (U Cassiem 60), J Morgan, S Kalamafoni.

REF – S Gallagher (IRFU).

Online Editors