When you’ve been involved in rugby as long as I have, it’s rare for a player’s performance to take your breath away – an unwelcome reaction when you’re in a commentary box with a microphone held to your lips.

I had done my research ahead of the 2016 AIL final, compiling notes and calling up Donal Lenihan and Bernard Jackman for the inside scoop. Who better to contact ahead of a decider between Cork Con and Clontarf?

Nobody was talking about Joey Carbery in the lead-up to that game, but when the crowd departed the Aviva Stadium that May afternoon, the 20-year-old fly-half would have been at the heart of nearly every conversation.

The Clontarf out-half displayed his full box of tricks and tore Cork Con to shreds with his devastating running game.

I didn’t even know he was in the Leinster Academy and was already thinking, with my Munster hat on, ‘This Carbery fella could do a serious job in Red’.

I was a little premature . . . six months later, on his international debut, that same fly-half received the ball from Conor Murray on his 10-metre line only to look up and see Richie McCaw, Scott Barrett and Charlie Faumuina gunning for him.

Yet Carbery, just four days after blowing out 21 candles on his birthday cake, had the intelligence, composure and skill to angle a perfectly weighted kick inside the All Black 22, delicately placed over the head of Ben Smith as it bounced just inside the touchline.

The retreating All Blacks would have collectively muttered the same words I had from the Lansdowne Road gantry – ‘Wow, where did this guy come from?’

As Carbery prepares to face his former side this evening, the province for whom his father, Joe, still works as a community rugby officer, he will be hoping to answer some different questions, such as, ‘Can his body hold up to the strain of professional rugby?’.

From the perspective of Munster and Ireland, I desperately hope it can.

It’s funny really that Carbery’s value actually increased during his 14-month absence. Our international team has a puzzle to solve and he is still the most obvious answer – no one managed to change that perspective despite him spending more than a year between surgeries and rehab.

Carbery’s ceiling is simply higher than that of Billy Burns, Ross Byrne and Jack Carty. He has all the attributes to become a world-class No 10 and run Ireland’s backline for years to come.

That’s why Graham Henry, during a 2016 visit to Leinster, insisted the Ireland team should be built around the fly-half, such was his obvious talent.

While some may feel Carbery has lost too much valuable time at a developmental stage, perspective is important. Johnny Sexton played his 22nd Test match against Russia at the 2011 World Cup, aged 26 years and four months.

Carbery, whose 22nd outing for Ireland was the 2019 quarter-final exit to New Zealand in Tokyo, doesn’t turn 26 until November.

There is no doubting, however, that Carbery finds himself at a crossroads. And, much like defenders trying to read his next move, we just don’t know when he will take the next big step, or, unfortunately, what direction he’ll be travelling.

If his body allows it, I have no doubt Carbery will be a huge star of Irish and world rugby for the rest of this decade.

Humour me now while I let my imagination run a little bit . . . say, for instance, Carbery was to deliver a man-of-the-match performance in a Munster win at the RDS today, consider how one 80-minute performance could change the narrative around our provincial system – how players are managed – and the international side.

It would have a seismic impact, just like that AIL final five years ago.

Carbery makes things happen. He excites, he can beat players with his broken-field running like Beauden Barrett or kick in behind defences like Ronan O’Gara.

He is not the finished article, whether his body can hold up remains the biggest concern, but he has all the talent to be a brilliant playmaker at the highest level.

With such ability comes great expectations and from that point of view at least, I don’t have any fear of Carbery crumbling. He’s unflappable by nature, perhaps a symptom of a typically more free-and-easy Kiwi manner.

I was struck by just how calm Carbery was during a chat with him and ROG on the 2018 Australia tour; as assured off the field as he is on it. Not cocky, just comfortable in his own skin. He loves rugby and is a naturally positive fella – you’d need to be after the run of injuries he has come through.

Carbery is a man for the big moment, he has proven it time and again. But the entire Munster team need to embrace the occasion at the RDS; it’s a massive opportunity to end a barren run that stings even more for each year that passes.

They have flattered to deceive on the big stage too many times in recent seasons but with Damian De Allende in tow, an away win in Clermont healing some psychological scars, and a strong body of work behind them this season, they should be well placed to mount a firm challenge against four-in-a-row-chasing Leinster.

It’s not even two years since Munster trudged out of the RDS after a 24-9 PRO14 semi-final defeat to the same opposition, when criticism of the Reds’ attack probably reached a crescendo and another season ended in bitter disappointment.

May 18, 2019 may be the day the route-one approach died; Stephen Larkham arrived a few months later and the Munster attack has been evolving ever since.

This evening, we should get a good read on how much their attacking game, and their ability to perform with the pressure on, has improved.

The personnel are much the same – the only difference in the backline to the one that failed to fire a shot two years ago is De Allende at No 12, and he is quite the addition – a world-class operator whose decision-making sets him apart.

Inside him at No 10, though, is the great white hope of Irish rugby, a man who has arrived at another crossroads with the world at his feet.

As usual, I can’t wait to see what he does next.