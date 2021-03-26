independent

| 2.6°C Dublin

Independent.ie

Close

Premium

Carbery is at a crossroads – the next step he takes could be his most important yet

Alan Quinlan

Munster's Joey Carbery has the talent to run the Ireland backline for years to come. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Joe Carbery Expand

Close

Munster's Joey Carbery has the talent to run the Ireland backline for years to come. Photo: Sportsfile

Munster's Joey Carbery has the talent to run the Ireland backline for years to come. Photo: Sportsfile

Joe Carbery

Joe Carbery

/

Munster's Joey Carbery has the talent to run the Ireland backline for years to come. Photo: Sportsfile

When you’ve been involved in rugby as long as I have, it’s rare for a player’s performance to take your breath away – an unwelcome reaction when you’re in a commentary box with a microphone held to your lips.

I had done my research ahead of the 2016 AIL final, compiling notes and calling up Donal Lenihan and Bernard Jackman for the inside scoop. Who better to contact ahead of a decider between Cork Con and Clontarf?

Nobody was talking about Joey Carbery in the lead-up to that game, but when the crowd departed the Aviva Stadium that May afternoon, the 20-year-old fly-half would have been at the heart of nearly every conversation.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy