Captain Ringrose and brilliant Doris lead the way as Leinster claim third PRO14 title in a row

Leinster's Caelan Doris scores a try during the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Leinster's Rob Kearney (centre left) and Fergus McFadden (centre right) lift the trophy alongside their team-mates after winning the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

THERE seems little reason to remove the blue ribbons from the Guinness PRO14 trophy any more.

Leo Cullen’s team's relentless and remorseless run through this competition finished with an almost inevitable third title in a row thanks to their 25th successive victory in all competitions.

Ulster turned up and did their bit to create something of a spectacle before half-time, but Dan McFarland’s men couldn’t breach the blue wall despite having plenty of chances to do so and then imploded under the pressure in a 10-minute spell after half-time.

Leinster are usually hailed for their attack, but this was an awesome display of defensive power from a team who will quickly turn their attention to the visit of an Owen Farrell-less Saracens to the same venue in a week’s time.

Their lineout malfunctioned, their attack was a little loose but they still won by 22 points.

Last week they held Munster scoreless for 75 minutes of their semi-final, last night they shipped an early James Hume try and Ulster didn’t score for 76.

They might have to flex their muscles with ball in hand a little more in the weeks to come, but this was a reminder of their devastating ability to suffocate teams in this competition.

With Johnny Sexton on the bench, Garry Ringrose led by example. He’s not the biggest man in the Leinster backline, but he hits ferociously hard and he set the tone. Blindside flanker Caelan Doris was more often than not right behind him with another brilliantly powerful effort.

Funnily enough, their night began with a poor defensive moment.

Jack Conan’s poor knock-on handed the men in white a chance to attack in Leinster territory and centre Hume bit his hand off, skinning Ronan Kelleher on the outside before beating James Lowe and riding Hugo Keenan’s tackle to score.

Billy Burns couldn’t add the extras, but Ulster got another lift when they brilliantly repelled Leinster’s attacking effort with some in-your-face defending.

Their relief was short-lived as the champions decided to test the Ulster mettle.

Doris got the ball rolling with a big pick and go and Conan, Robbie Henshaw and Cian Healy followed his lead with Ross Byrne popping up with some big moments as well before Jamison Gibson-Park found James Lowe wide and he skipped over to level matters.

Both teams spurned opportunities from within the opposition ’22, Kelleher coughed up a lineout throw but made up for it with a thumping tackle on Matty Rea that forced a turnover minutes after Garry Ringrose had robbed Marcell Coetzee of possession.

The Leinster lineout was struggling, but a big defensive combination from captain Garry Ringrose in the tackle and the brilliant Doris on the deck allowed them move into position.

They learnt their lesson, going twice to Conan at the front and earning penalties before Ulster coughed up three points under the posts and Byrne made it 10-5.

John Andrew handed Leinster another chance to attack, but a third lineout malfunction turned the tide and when Conan was caught on the wrong side of a ruck it was Ulster who moved into position but they couldn’t make it count as Leinster defended brilliantly and Andrew Porter forced a penalty on the deck.

Again, they undid their good work out of touch as Doris knocked on and, when Conan coughed up another penalty, Burns went to touch again.

Cian Healy conceded a penalty just before Doris stole Ulster’s ball and the out-half again went to the corner but another big defensive set ended when Hume couldn’t hold a poor Burns’ pass.

That missed chance meant the champions went in five points up at the break.

Byrne stretched it to eight after buying a penalty with a brilliant dummy that fooled Sean Reidy into an off-the-ball tackle on Ringrose.

The two-score game changed the dynamic and, feeling the need to push things, Burns threw a wild pass into midfield and Robbie Henshaw gladly stepped in to pick him off and race home for a game-settling score.

Dan McFarland must have had one eye on Toulouse, because he instantly whipped off a quartet of his pack including Coetzee.

A rare wild moment from Ringrose almost handed Ulster a way back in, but Rob Lyttle couldn’t hold the wayward pass, while Ulster repelled a well-constructed Leinster attack as the Blues looked to edge further clear.

Things became rather stale after that, but whatever doubt was left was removed when Doris crashed over with seven minutes remaining to complete the scoring.

Leinster: J Larmour; H Keenan, G Ringrose (capt) (R O’Loughlin 68), J Lowe; R Byrne (J Sexton 60); J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 60); C Healy (E Byrne 53), R Kelleher (J Tracy 60), A Porter (M Bent 64); D Toner, J Ryan (S Fardy 64); C Doris, J van der Flier (W Connors 73), J Conan.

Ulster: M Lowry; R Lyttle, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns (I Madigan 55), A Mathewson (J Cooney 49); E O’Sullivan (J McGrath 49), R Herring (J Andrew 21-35, 73), T O’Toole (M Moore 56); A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt) (S Carter 49); M Rea (J Murphy 56), S Reidy, M Coetzee (N Timoney 49).

Ref: Andrew Brace (IRFU).

Online Editors