Cape Town trip to face champs Stormers not what Connacht and Andy Friend need after morale-draining loss

Connacht coach Andy Friend was in apologetic mode after his team, to use common modern-day parlance, didn’t turn up in Ravenhill on Saturday night.

The implications of a similar no-show against the Stormers in Cape Town this weekend are a deal worse than the 5-1 hammering on tries they took from Ulster.

Factor in the inevitable hit to morale, the fatigue from long-haul travel, and the challenge of dealing with a high-energy challenge of the champions and it’s a tall order. Whether or not Jack Carty is fit and on board for the test is, according to Friend, “to be decided”.

The good news on that front is that David Hawkshaw’s contribution to Connacht’s only score on the night was first class. He went west from Leinster in search of games and should get lots of them.

As for Ulster, the bonus-point start had plenty to keep the crowd happy ahead of Saturday’s trip to Llanelli. Included was a try-scoring, man-of-the-match performance from new lad Tom Stewart in the middle of the front row.

“He did brilliantly in pre-season, he is smart, he is tough, he is explosive. If he carries on the way he is developing, then he will become a really good player for us,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“He is not the finished article, but he has got to keep going, got to keep developing physically and he has got to keep developing his skill set. His ceiling is obviously high.”

Stewart was only trotting after Stuart McCloskey, though. In a game that took a long time to find the right rung on the ladder, McCloskey led the way with a stunning assist for Luke Marshall’s opening try. The half break and offload, splintering the defence of Conor Fitzgerald and Tom Daly, were worthy of a bigger stage.

“It is an ongoing question,” McFarland said. “It’s a debate and in another man’s world, Stu plays every game for the last five years for Ireland. It depends on what you want, he offers so much. But to say he should definitely be playing every week is also to take away from the competitive nature in that position.

“I mean you have got British and Irish Lions playing there, so you could say he is unlucky that he is among a cohort of centres in Ireland that are playing at an unbelievable level.

“I would love to see Stu wearing an Ireland jersey and I think he has been brilliant. He offers different dimensions to other players.

“One of the problems in the past is he was probably labelled early on as just being a dump-truck up the middle of the pitch, but he is ridiculously skilful. His ability to take the ball to the line and pull back those passes is one of the best around.

“I’m sure if his name was called he would do a great job.”

It helped that his partner Marshall was in such good form. It’s 12 years now since McCloskey caught the eye in an exhibition game to open the remodelled Lansdowne Road, a journey with more bumps in the road than periods of freewheeling.

The coach accepts that often McCloskey looks spent, yet manages to pull another few quid from the purse when required.

“I don’t want to tempt fate,” McFarland says. “Luke is the heartbeat of the team, so proud to wear the jersey and every minute you watch him out there, you can see it – it is just oozing out of him.

“He always looks exhausted after about 30 minutes, but it does not stop him from going and going.

“He is always on the move, he is physical, a great defender as well, he offers something slightly different from Stu.

“He is a lovely foil for Stu. You have got his experience in there, which is great for the young centres as well.”

That combination with McCloskey finally got Ulster up and running, and with a stronger forward pack, they never looked back.

Connacht now are heading to the weekend looking for assistance.

“We have a few coming in for the South African trip,” Friend said.

“We’ve got our Ireland players back and some of the boys we didn’t have tonight. Jarrad Butler should be available, and we’ll see what damage injury-wise we have coming out from tonight.

“The next performance is everything now for us. We knew anyway we were up against tough teams, Ulster away, Stormers away, Bulls away, but at the same time, we saw that as a real challenge for us. We still see it as a challenge.

“We’re not going to run away from that. We knew exactly what we are getting ourselves in for, that was not a performance we were proud of tonight. It’s up to us to change that and we go to Cape Town now to try and do that.”

Ulster’s hop over to Wales looks a doddle by comparison.

Ulster – S Moore; R Baloucoune (A Sexton 78); L Marshall, S McCloskey (A Curtis 55), J Stockdale; B Burns (D Shanahan, 66), N Doak; E O’Sullivan (C Reid, 59), T Stewart (J Andrew 60), M Moore (J Toomaga-Allen 66), A O’Connor (capt), S Carter (C Izuchukwu 59), Matty Rea, D McCann (J Murphy 59), Marcus Rea

Connacht – T O’Halloran (A Wootton 67); B Ralston, T Farrell, T Daly, J Porch; C Fitzgerald (D Hawkshaw 49), K Marmion (C Blade 51); P Dooley (D Buckley 51), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 51), J Aungier (S Illo 57), G Thornbury (capt), L Fifita, J Murphy, P Boyle (yc 63-73), C Oliver (S Hurley-Langton ht)

Ref – E Cross (IRFU)