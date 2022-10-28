Butler service reaches century mark as Connacht bid for Welsh double

Connacht's Jarrad Butler will make his 100th appearance for the Westerners in Wales.

Jarrad Butler will become the latest Connacht centurion in tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash away to the Ospreys (KO 7.35pm) while former Leinster flyer Adam Byrne is poised for his first appearance.

Butler joined Connacht in 2017 and has quickly reached a century of appearances, having spent three seasons as captain.

"Jarrad reaching 100 caps is a brilliant achievement,” says Director of Rugby Andy Friend.

“He’s a genuine leader within the group both on and off the field, and it’s a testament to him that he has hit a century of appearances in just six seasons with us.”

Meanwhile lock Darragh Murray and winger Adam Byrne are both in line to make their Connacht debuts, with the pair named among the replacements.

In the front row there are starts for Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier while Denis Buckley is retained.

The second row consists of Oisín Dowling and Gavin Thornbury, while number 8 Butler is joined by flankers Shamus Hurley-Langton and Conor Oliver.

Caolin Blade comes in at scrum-half to partner captain Jack Carty, while there’s a return to the starting team for Tom Farrell beside David Hawkshaw in the centre.

The final change sees Alex Wootton come onto the wings, with John Porch and Tiernan O’Halloran both retained.

“We are continuing to keep the matchday squad fresh with a few changes, whilst still selecting a 23 that is more than capable of picking up a win, albeit against difficult opposition in the Ospreys,” says Friend.

Ospreys were undone by Dragons last weekend and are a limited side Connacht should be seeking to pick up a bonus point against.

“Connacht are a physical side,” says coach Toby Booth, dishing out a line almost as predictable as their one-dimensional style of play.

“The Irish provinces always are. They’re very efficient at the breakdown so we have to make sure we deal with the physicality they showed against the Scarlets, Leinster and Munster.

“That level of physicality is very challenging so we’re going to have to be ready for that fight.”

Offalyman Jack Regan starts from the bench with Ben Warren, Tristan Davies and Luke Scully set for first starts.

Connacht will be thrilled to have registered their second victory of the season last weekend against the Scarlets, during which they conceded 11 penalties – below their average of 12.8 a match.

However, they will need to continue to improve their discipline, they have still conceded the most penalties in the league (77), to build momentum.

They won on their most recent visit to Swansea.com Stadium in November 2019 although they have not beaten Ospreys twice in succession on their own soil since 2003/04.

"It’s really important to sign off this block with a win,” adds Connacht head coach Peter Wilkins.

"Ospreys will be a challenge but coming out with 3-4, we’d like to be 4 wins. Many people thought we’d struggle to win one of these seven.

"We feel we could do a better job but we’re at least moving in the right direction. We understand what the fixture list was like but we would still like to have improved upon.

" A win would be massive for us this weekend in terms of addressing that.”

Ospreys: M Nagy, L Morgan, T Thomas-Wheeler, K Williams, K Giles, J Walsh, R Morgan Williams, R Henry, S Baldwin (C), T Botha, R Davies, H Sutton, E Roots, H Deaves, M Morris. Replacements: S Parry, G Phillips, B Warren, J Regan, T Davies, M Aubrey, L Scully, C Evans.

Connacht: T O’Halloran, A Wootton, T Farrell, D Hawkshaw, J Porch, J Carty (C), C Blade, D Buckley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier, O Dowling, G Thornbury, S Hurley-Langton, C Oliver, J Butler. Replacements: G Stewart, J Duggan, S Illo, D Murray, P Boyle, K Marmion, T Daly, A Byrne.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Ospreys v Connacht, Swansea.com Stadium, Live S4C/RTÉ 2/Premier Sports, KO 7.35