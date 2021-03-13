Butler dismissal proves costly as Connacht beaten by Chamberlain late show

connacht players maul over the line for their second try scored by Jack Aungier, hidden, during the Guinness PRO14 defeat to Edinburgh at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

A long hard slog in the wind and rain, made more difficult for Connacht with the loss of captain Jared Butler, with 22 minutes left, for a high tackle on Andrew Davidson.

It was another TMO call, another decision to be made when shoulder meets head, another example of rugby’s struggle to get consistency into its high tackle protocol. It cost Connacht the game, one they only surrendered on the last play.

When you get over the try line twice in the first minutes, with one of the touchdowns yielding seven points with the conversion, you’d be excused for thinking it was the start of a steady flow.

So Sean O’Brien’s try for Connacht, improved by Jack Carty, comprised the ideal start for the home side on a horrible night in Galway. It wasn’t a portent of things to come.

You could say they were unhappy from the off. Captain Jared Butler was fazed by the sight of the Edinburgh players in residence at the College Road end, facing into the elements, which seemingly was a role Connacht had set for themselves in the first half. A long enough discussion with referee didn’t change the set-up.

So Edinburgh settled in for the long haul. But having conceded so soon they quickly put it behind them, and got better as the half wore on. Connacht had enough ball to keep them occupied for an entire game but found Edinburgh impossible to break down.

By the end of the first period Edinburgh could conceivably have been ahead. Having defended really well after O’Brien’s try they broke out, courtesy of a lovely inside offload by Lee Roy Atalifo, but when they recycled the ball, with Connacht scrambling, Scotland international Magnus Bradbury spilled it.

The same player got over on 32 minutes however, after a fine break by Nathan Chamberlain gave Edinburgh the position. Once they set up close to the Connacht line the try seemed inevitable.

Chamberlain’s missed conversion saw Connacht keep the lead however, and then with time almost up they managed to stretch it.

It was Shane Delahunt who was the first man over the line on the night, only to have the score disallowed after illegal assistance by Jack Aungier.

There was nothing wrong with his second touchdown, from the second of two menacing mauls. Carty did well to add the extras and Connacht went to the changing rooms 14-5 ahead.

If they expected to be spending the second period battling to get out of their own 22 then they were pleasantly surprised. Edinburgh’s willingness to put the ball out of play allowed Connacht maul, and take up time, which suited the home team nicely. Plus they defended really well.

When Butler got carded they needed to raise that again, and credit to the bench players who made a big contribution.

It was not until late in the day Chamberlain made it a one-score game, with a penalty, but Connacht’s response was to stake a claim in Edinburgh territory again.

They had to face a series of penalties as the game drifted beyond 80 minutes, with Edinburgh looking for a converted try to win. Chamberlain delivered, dancing through the Connacht defence, in the 83rd minute. He converted himself to steal the win.

Connacht: A Wootton; B O’Donnell (O McNulty 66), S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, K Marmion (C Blade 62); D Buckley (J Duggan 53), S Delahunt (J Murphy 60), J Aungier (C Kenny 53),N Murray, G Thornbury, C Prendergast (A Papali’I 49), E Masterson, J Butler (capt)(rc 57).

Edinburgh: D Hoyland; J Blain, J Johnstone (M Bennett 63), G Taylor, E Saul N Chamberlain, C Shiel (HPyrgos 49); P Schoeman (BVenter 24), M Willemse, LR Atalifo (A Williams 68) M Bradbury (A Davidson 72) , A Davidson (M Kunavula 60), L Crosbie, V Mata, A Miller

Referee: C Busby (IRFU)

Scorers: Connacht 14(S O’Brien, S Delahunt try each; J Carty 2 cons). Edinburgh 15 (M Bradbury try; N Chamberlain try, pen, con)

