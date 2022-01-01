Bundee Aki try helps Connacht to victory over Munster in feisty URC clash

Bundee Aki of Connacht, centre, celebrates at the final whistle after the United Rugby Championship match between Connacht and Munster at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Friend’s Connacht got 2022 off to the best possible start when they ousted Munster in a fiery contest at the Sportsground where both sides had two men binned and Irish centre Chris Farrell was fortunate to escape with a yellow card.

And while Friend and Connacht were aggrieved with some decisions when these sides met in Thomond Park in October, this time they secured the win and gained revenge for that 20-18 loss against a Munster side who again failed to spark.

Munster, playing their first URC game in ten weeks, led 8-3 at the break but were unable to extend that lead in a six-minute barrage on the Connacht line before the break, with the home side losing lock Oisín Dowling to a yellow card halfway through that onslaught, but survived thanks to a massive defensive effort led by Bundee Aki and Cian Prendergast.

It was a feisty inter-pro throughout with intermittent flashpoints, including a skirmish as the teams headed into the tunnel at the break that led to yellow cards for Connacht hooker Shane Delahunt and Munster out-half Ben Healy before the second-half resumed.

Connacht dominated the opening quarter but despite 70% possession found themselves deadlocked after a Jack Carty penalty after 15 minutes from close range was cancelled inside two minutes by a Ben Healy kick from 40 metres.

Both teams put a lot of boot to ball on a windy evening and a clearance from Healy bounced seven times before it was collected by Mack Hansen but then the winger’s kick was blocked by the Munster out-half and after Shane Daly hacked, Andrew Conway was the most alert to score in the left corner after 23 minutes

Munster, boosted by that score and enjoying whatever advantage forthcoming from the diagonal wind, piled on the pressure but the Connacht defence was excellent, with Hansen denying Conway in the right corner after a superb looping pass from Damian de Allende, as they held the Munster barrage at bay.

Conor Fitzgerald, on after Jack Carty suffered a facial injury, and Healy missed penalties after the break, while full-back Mike Haley did well to get back and nail Kieran Marmion after the home scrum-half had intercepted a pass from Craig Casey inside his own 22.

Then Chris Farrell was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card after a head-on-head hit on Tom Farrell, with referee Chris Busby ruling that there was some mitigation as the Connacht replacement, in his view, had changed direction before the hit.

Connacht went to the corner and were rewarded with Bundee Aki joining the maul and driving over.

Fitzgerald converted to make it 10-8 going into the final quarter and they dominated possession from there to the end to secure a deserved win.

Scorers: Connacht – Try: B Aki. Con: C Fitzgerald. Pen: J Carty. Munster – Try: A Conway. Pen: B Healy.

Connacht: T O’Halloran; J Porch (J Murphy 47-50, Farrell 54, 6), S Arnold, B Aki, M Hansen; J Carty (C Fitzgerald 40-, K Marmion; M Burke (T Tuimauga 73), S Delahunt (J Murphy 66), F Bealham (D Robertson-McCoy 63); U Dillane (E Masterson 66, 6), O Dowling; C Prendergast (A Papali’i 70), C Oliver, J Butler

Munster: M Haley; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; B Healy, C Casey (N Cronin 67, 6); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman 59), N Scannell (D Barron 65), S Archer (K Knox 59); J Kleyn (T Ahern 46), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue, A Kendellen (J Daly 54), G Coombes.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).