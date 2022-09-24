Bundee Aki sees red as Connacht well beaten by Stormers in URC clash

Bundee Aki of Connacht is shown a red card by referee Gianluca Gnecchi during the United Rugby Championship match against DHL Stormers at Stellenbosch in South Africa. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Sportsfile

Bundee Aki was red-carded ten minutes after coming on for a reckless head tackle in a clear-out which sealed Connacht’s fate against champions the Stormers at the picturesque Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

Aki was sent off when his shoulder crashed into the head of Seabelo Senatla at full tilt when the Stormers winger was crouched over John Porch trying to poach the ball after 55 minutes.

Connacht were hanging on at 19-8 at that stage and had just scored through Tom Farrell but that score was cancelled and Stormers quickly ran in a couple of tries and wrapped up the win and ensured Andy Friend’s men remain pointless after two games and due to take on runner-sup the Bulls in Pretoria next week.

Connacht recovered from a poor start to cross before the break and cut the gap to 13-8 at the interval.

The champions, despite being without their Springboks, laid down a firm marker after five minutes when superb No.8 Evan Roos, who made his Springbok debut during the summer, drove through the tackle of Mack Hansen to score in the left corner.

Manie Libbok added the difficult conversion to get the Stormers up and running and leave Connacht face another tough outing.

But the Connacht defence was good after that for the remainder of the opening half and they dealt with anything the champions threw at them.

Conor Fitzgerald reduced the margin after eight minutes when he slotted a 30-metre penalty.

Stormers were willing to stretch the lead rather than going for the jugular and Libbok was successful with of three penalties to lead by 13-3 after 27 minutes.

Connacht finally managed to build the phases and a high tackle on John Porch by scrum-half Paul de Wet as he broke down the right, gave the visitors a platform for a sustained period of pressure which eventually yielded a try and a yellow card for Stormers lock Marvin Orie, with the champions coughing up nine penalties in the opening half.

Connacht finally got over when they went to the left corner with a penalty and hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin touched down after a good maul to cut the deficit to five points at the interval.

Connacht lost scrum-half Caolin Blade to a foot injury eight minutes after the restart which could make him doubtful for Emerging Ireland duty in Bloemfontein next week.

Libbok extended Stormers’ lead with a penalty before Aki, sporting a new blonde hairstyle, gave up a penalty in front of his posts after coming when he was in front of Fitzgerald when the out-half cleared his line.

That soft penalty pushed the Stormers 19-8 in front going into the final quarter and Connacht’s day got worse when Aki was red-carded and a try under the posts from Tom Farrell was scratched when the officials called play back to look at the tackle from the Irish centre.

Stormers, who had been playing more adventurous rugby since the interval, then opened up with the extra man and hooker Andre-Hugo Venter finished off an outrageous passing movement to score a superb try in the left corner, with Libbok adding the difficult convert.

A turnover in midfield was then punished when flanker Hacjivah Dayimani raced in to score, but Connacht countered and were rewarded when replacement prop Jack Aungier managed to touch down after a good surge, with David Hawkshaw converting.

Connacht were unable to prevent the Stormers getting a bonus point, with replacement Marcel Theunissen scoring deep into stoppage time and the woe continued with another member of the Emerging Ireland squad Cian Prendergast limping badly in the closing stages.

Scorers: Stormers - E Roos, A Venter, H Dayimani, M Theunissen try each; M Libbok (3) cons; Libbok (4) pens. Connacht - D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier try each; D Hawkshaw con; C Fitzgerald pen.

Stormers: C Blommetjies; A Davids (G Masimla 73), S Hartzenberg (S Mngomezulu 57), D du Plessis (G Masimla 73), S Senatla; M Libbok, P de Wet; A Vermaak (K Blose 64), A Venter (C Solomon 64), B Harris (N Fouche 52); E van Rhyn (c) (A Smith 53), M Orie; J Pokomela, H Dayimani, E Roos (M Theunissen 70).

Connacht: O McNulty 6 (B Aki 51, 2); J Porch 7, B Ralston 6, T Farrell 6, M Hansen 7; C Fitzgerald 6 (D Hawkshaw 61, 6), C Blade 7 (K Marmion 48); D Buckley 7 (P Dooley 57, 6), D Tierney-Martin 7 (D Heffernan 57, 6), F Bealham 7 (J Aungier 57, 6); J Murphy 7, N Murray 6 (O Dowling 65, 6); C Prendergast 6, J Butler 6 (c), P Boyle 6 (S Hurley-Langton 65, 6).

Referee: G Gnecchi (Italy).