‘Bundee Aki loves Connacht rugby’ – Coach confirms Irish star staying in South Africa to help side after reckless red card

Bundee Aki may be facing a long spell on the sidelines but the recidivist offender is staying on in South Africa in order to try to help his winless Connacht side get off the mark against the Bulls this Friday.

And he has apologised to his team-mates after arguably costing his side the chance of an unlikely win in the first of two tough South African road trips.

Aki was red-carded again last weekend when his reckless ruck clearance prevented his side launching a determined comeback as they instead went down to the second successive defeat of their URC campaign against the Stormers.

Seabelo Senatla suffered what is believed to be a pectoral muscle injury in the incident and there were initial fears that his whole season could have been scratched.

Read More

It appears that Senatla could be out for anywhere between four and six months, but the Stormers are only expecting full clarity tomorrow after the talented wing went for scans.

Aki’s hearing before the rugby beaks has not yet been confirmed but his angry confrontation with the match officials is likely to compound the severity of his sanction, as well as the recurring nature of his offending.

Connacht assistant coach Dewald Senekal admitted that there was marginal mitigation for Aki’s actions.

"The red card was a big old 14-point swing because it was a nice action to get us over the tryline but unfortunately in the modern game, we know from the start of the season that it's something World Rugby has clamped down on a lot,” he said.

"Back in my day I would have gotten away with a few of those but unfortunately with the new rules and how that's being managed... three or four centimetres to the left and it would maybe be a different outcome, but at this stage it's a red card.

Read More

"Bundee has been extremely apologetic about it. In the moment, we all know him and love him to bits for his useful energy.

“He might have reacted wrongfully towards the ref in that moment but I think he was just looking for a clear response from the ref.

"He has been with us this whole week, he is trying to help the boys to prepare as well as we can for the next game.

"Bundee loves Connacht rugby, every day he comes in and brings energy. He always wants the team to do well.

"Even last year in pre-season when he wasn't supposed to be training with us at stages, he is always on the field coaching the boys and pushing them from behind. He always wants to have positive influences for the province because he loves it so much.

"Often in games when he's 24th or 25th man, all of a sudden you'll hear him on the coach’s radio because he's taken one of the coach’s' radios and he's giving us clues from pitchside. That's how passionate he is.

"We would love for him to be available to us because he has a massive influence but that's rugby. We need to be a little more clever around that.”