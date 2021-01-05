Bundee Aki a doubt for Connacht as Munster welcome back big guns

Bundee Aki is in a race to be fit for Connacht's crunch PRO14 clash against Munster on Saturday.

The Ireland centre is struggling with a knee injury, and will be monitored throughout the week before a final decision on his fitness is made.

With Ireland due to begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in just under five weeks, Andy Farrell will also be sweating over the fitness of Aki.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend is hoping his talisman will be able to feature at the Sportsground this weekend, but he didn't sound overly optimistic at this early stage of the week.

"It's to be determined yet,” Friend said.

“Bundee has got a knee injury at the minute which we're working through.

"We've got a few other blokes who, as is the case at the moment, it's day-by-day where you're checking on their availability. Hopefully we'll get a couple more back but we'll wait and see."

Tom Daly is poised to continue in Connacht's midfield and after his outstanding display in last week's shock win over Leinster. Friend knows he can rely on the Carlow man to deliver again if called upon.

Connacht are aiming to back up their impressive victory at the RDS with another important win against their Conference leaders Munster.

"I'd love that Leinster game to be the bar for us, but I've also been around this game long enough to say we won't hold that every week," Friend admitted.

"The question is 'Why won't you?' and the answer is because we're human.

"I'd love for that to be our new bar and, in fact, I'd love for us to go beyond that. Quinn Roux's message, and he's right, was that it actually means bugger all this week if we come out and we don't have that same energy and get turned over easily by what will be a very strong Munster side.

"One of the things we talk about is that if we're a team that should be 20 points better than the opposition, well then let's beat them by 20 points or more.

"If they're a team where it should be a genuine arm wrestle, may the best team win, then let's be that team. I reckon that this weekend, that's going to be the contest between two very good sides. May the best team win."

Meanwhile, Munster are set to have a strong hand to choose from for Saturday's crucial PRO14 clash against Connacht.

Johann van Graan is expected to recall his big guns for the trip to Galway, as Munster look to get back to winning ways following last weekend's defeat to Ulster.

That means Ireland stars such as Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell and Andrew Conway are in line to return.

So too is South African centre Damian de Allende who was given last weekend off.

Munster reported no fresh injury concerns following the 15-10 loss in Belfast, and Van Graan's options will be further strengthened by the return to training of James Cronin following a recent abdomen injury.

Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) and Ben Healy (shoulder) showed no ill effects of their respective knocks upon their return to action against Ulster.

There was no update offered on Joey Carbery (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Matt Gallagher (shoulder) and Neil Cronin (knee), who all remain on the long-term injury list.



Munster will name their team to play Connacht at midday on Friday.

