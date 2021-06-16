Boost for rugby fans as RTE and TG4 agree free-to-air TV deal for new United Rugby Championship

Leinster players run out as supporters wave flags before the Guinness PRO14 match against Dragons at the RDS Arena. The PRO14 will be rebranded as the United Rugby Championship (URC) from next season. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Irish rugby supporters have been handed a major boost after confirmation that the United Rugby Championship (URC) will be available on free-to-air television for the next four years.

RTE and TG4 have agreed a deal whereby both broadcasters will share the rights to 52 of the 60 Irish games every season.

The revamped PRO14 will begin next season when the four big South African franchises join the Irish, Scottish, Welsh and Italian teams.

RTE has secured the rights for live TV, radio and online coverage of 26 games featuring the Irish provinces in the league, plus additional knockout matches.

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo will continue to be the station’s flagship rugby programme and will broadcast 26 URC games live. The URC Grand Final will also be delivered free to air with RTE and TG4 broadcasting it live on alternate years.

TG4 will also have live rights to a further 16 non-Irish fixtures in addition to the 26 Irish games.

Additionally, the United Rugby Championship and RTE will team up to offer a domestic and international OTT (Over The Top) service called URC TV, details of which will be announced later in the summer.

“Free-to-Air coverage is hugely attractive to all sports in terms of reaching the widest possible audience and in TG4 and RTE we have two partners who are really excited about launching the United Rugby Championship,” said Martin Anayi, CEO of URC.

“Both TG4 and RTE have proven track records of delivering marquee international sporting events and they are both innovators in their own spaces. TG4 have added a new dimension to our games with their referee briefings from the dressing rooms and their mic’d up coaching interviews during warm-ups which bring fans behind the scenes.

“RTÉ have experienced big sporting occasions for decades and our decision to partner with them on our OTT player – URC TV – is evidence of a broadcaster that can adapt to market demands and provide a very creative offering for rights holders.

“We also cement the legacy of TG4’s association with us since the first days of the Celtic League and welcome back old friends at RTÉ to provide a very powerful offering to the widest audience in Ireland ahead of the first URC games in September.”

Meanwhile, organisers of URC have confirmed the rankings for next season's Heineken Champions Cup.

Qualification for the 2021/22 Champions Cup was based upon the 16 rounds of the Guinness PRO14 campaign (2020/21) and the outcome of the final, where Leinster defeated Munster on March 27.

As Finalists, Leinster (1) and Munster (2) are automatically ranked as the top two clubs, with the remaining six ranked by merging the two Conference tables.

In the event, where clubs were level on match points, games won followed by points difference was then used as the criteria to separate them.

1 – Leinster 71 match points (league champions)

2 – Munster 64 match points (won 14, points difference +163)

Note: Finalists always ranked 1 & 2 regardless of final standing in tables

3 – Ulster 64 points (won 14, +206)

4 – Connacht 45 points

5 – Scarlets 39 points

6 – Ospreys 36 points (won 8, -17)

7 – Cardiff Rugby 36 points (won 8, -19)

8 – Glasgow Warriors 30 points

There will also be changes to next season's Champions Cup, with the introduction of a Round of 16, which will be played over two legs on a home and away basis.

European tournament organisers have confirmed that discussions to finalise all details of the formats for next season, and future seasons, are ongoing, and these talks include the future participation of South African clubs in EPCR’s tournaments as referenced in URC’s announcement.

“As we put the finishing touches to a brand new shareholder agreement which promises to be positive for everyone involved in our tournaments, we are continuing to refine and develop the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, and next season will see a return to a full series of massively exciting and competitive matches across Europe,” said EPCR Chief Executive, Vincent Gaillard.

2021/22 EPCR weekends

Round 1 – 10/11/12 December

Round 2 – 17/18/19 December

Round 3 – 14/15/16 January 2022

Round 4 – 21/22/23 January 2022

Round of 16 (1st leg) – 8/9/10 April 2022

Round of 16 (2nd leg) – 15/16/17 April 2022

Quarter-finals – 6/7/8 May 2022

Semi-finals – 13/14/15 May 2022

Challenge Cup final – Friday 27 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Heineken Champions Cup final – Saturday 28 May 2022; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille