Boost for rugby fans as eir Sport to stream Leinster vs Munster for free on Facebook

For the third year in a row, Leinster take on Munster in the PRO14 semi-final. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Irish rugby fans who don't subscribe to eir Sport will be able to watch the Leinster vs Munster PRO14 semi-final online after the broadcaster confirmed that the game will be streamed on their Facebook page.

Two weeks after going head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium in the first game of rugby's restart, which Leinster won narrowly, the arch rivals face off once again on Friday night in the first knockout game of what promises to be a unique season.

Many fans were set to miss out on the chance to watch the game due to a recent dispute between eir and Virgin Media, with the latter no longer having eir Sport as part of its package. However, this move from the broadcaster means that fans around Ireland will be able to screen the game.

It is the third season in a row that Leinster play Munster in the PRO14 semi-final, with Leo Cullen's side winning both of the previous games en route to league glory.

Online Editors