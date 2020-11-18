Boost for Munster as injured props Liam O'Connor and Roman Salanoa return to training

Liam O'Connor of Munster is tackled during a PRO14 game against the Southern Kings. Photo: Michael Sheehan/Sportsfile

Munster have been handed a double boost, as prop duo Liam O’Connor (calf) and Roman Salanoa (thigh) will step up their recoveries from respective injuries.

O'Connor and Salanoa will be reintroduced to training this week, with a view to getting back to action in the coming weeks.

Monday's PRO14 trip to Glasgow is likely to come too soon, while JJ Hanarahn is also in a race to be fit in time.

The out-half picked up a thigh problem during the first half of last week's win over the Ospreys, and will continue to be assessed by the medical staff as the week progresses.

Academy back-row John Hodnett was dealt a cruel setback last week when he damaged his Achilles tendon, but the Cork native has since undergone successful surgery, and will now begin his lengthy road to recovery.

RG Snyman (knee) and Joey Carbery (ankle) remain on Munster's long-term injury list, with the latter's potential return date still very much unknown.

Liam Coombes (hamstring), Alex McHenry (thumb), Chris Cloete (neck), Jeremy Loughman (shoulder), Niall Scannell (neck), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) are all sidelined.

