Blow for Irish rugby as Munster vs Leinster postponed due to Covid-related issues

Munster's eagerly-anticipated clash with Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen's Day has been postponed due to Covid-19-related issues in the Leinster squad.

The PRO14 champions are "currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing," according to a league spokesperson.

"Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned. Having considered this, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled."

The league is looking to reschedule the fixture in 2021, and there is no scope to play the game over the Christmas period even if the tests come back negative. It is understood that the game might have to be played during the 2021 Six Nations, when then the international players would be unavailable.

The Saturday-night showdown was set to be one of the marquee ties of the season, with the home side riding high after their sensational comeback win over Clermont in the Champions Cup last weekend. Leinster have won the last four meetings between the teams, including two PRO14 semi-final victories.

Munster currently lead Conference B in the PRO14, while Leinster are second behind Ulster in Conference A, albeit they have played one game less than the northern province.

