Benetton take Christmas bonus from Zebre after scoring five tries in easy URC victory

Benetton confirmed their current superiority over Italian rivals Zebre Parma with a dominant 39-14 United Rugby Championship victory at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Zebre had kicked off 2021 with back-to-back wins over the men from Treviso, but it was Benetton who prevailed in their final fixture of the year - the first of a derby doubleheader, with the return meeting scheduled for January 2.

Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Pettinelli and Tommaso Menoncello went over to give the Rainbow Cup champions, who beat Zebre twice in May, a 24-0 lead at the break.

Ignacio Brex stretched the lead further and although Tommaso Boni and Giulio Bisegni scored a pair of consolation tries for Zebre in quick succession, replacement fly-half Leonardo Marin rounded off the scoring for Benetton, for whom Rhyno Smith kicked 14 points.

Zebre have not won a match in the competition since beating the Dragons at home in February, while the result is Benetton's first win on the road since their last trip to Parma in May.