Ben Healy to wear number 10 for Munster while Jacob Stockdale returns for interprovincial clash

Ben Healy has been named in the Munster side to take on Ulster in tomorrow's PRO14 clash at the Kingspan Stadium after overcoming a shoulder injury.

Johann van Graan has made a raft of changes for the interprovincial clash with Niall Scannell and Liam Coombes making their first appearances of the season.

Academy out-half Healy will wear the number 10 jersey after recovering from the injury he sustained against Harlequins.

In the replacements there is a return for Dave Kilcoyne who is included in his first match-day squad since injuring his ankle against Leinster in August.

Shane Daly, who is the only player to retain his starting position from the Clermont game, makes the switch to full back for his second appearance of the season and joining him in the back three are wingers Coombes and Calvin Nash.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the centre partnership while Craig Casey joins Healy in the half back pairing.

It’s a new front row combination with Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell and John Ryan starting together for the first time, and behind them are Fineen Wycherley and captain Billy Holland in the second row.

Completing the pack is a back row of Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Jack O’Sullivan.

For Ulster, Jacob Stockdale returns to assume the full-back role and will be joined on the wings by Ethan McIlroy and Matt Faddes. Stuart McCloskey comes in to partner James Hume in midfield. Billy Burns and John Cooney return to make up the half-back pairing this week.

In the front row, Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore will pack down at loosehead and tighthead prop, with Rob Herring at hooker. Sam Carter will captain the Ulster men from the second row, and will pair up with Kieran Treadwell. Academy back-row David McCann will make his first senior start at openside flanker, and will be joined by Matty Rea at blindside and Nick Timoney at Number Eight.

Academy loosehead, Callum Reid could make his senior debut if called upon, and is named alongside Adam McBurney, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor and Marcell Coetzee in the forward replacements. Reid’s Academy colleague, scrum-half Nathan Doak could also make his debut from the bench – he is named with Ian Madigan and last week’s debutant, Ben Moxham, in the back line reinforcements.

Ulster: Jacob Stockdale, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Adam McBurney, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Marcell Coetzee, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Liam Coombes; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Liam O’Connor, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (c); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Tommy O’Donnell, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Darren Sweetnam.

Online Editors