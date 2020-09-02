| 17.3°C Dublin

Aviva carnage was a referee's hell - Frank Murphy looked like he would have rather unblocked a drain

Brendan Fanning

Frank Murphy was a busy man during Munster vs Connacht. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

If you want to change behaviour then you need to brace yourself for the transition.

If it goes without a hitch then it’s likely the change wasn’t worth making in the first place. In which case, you’d be better off focusing on something that is ringing alarm bells.

The breakdown in rugby has carried a health warning since the 'use it or lose it' law changed the face of the game in the last few years before professionalism arrived. That’s a long time to be sick. Various remedies have been tried over the years. They have succeeded in changing the complexion without fixing the problem.