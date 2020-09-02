Aviva carnage was a referee's hell - Frank Murphy looked like he would have rather unblocked a drain

If you want to change behaviour then you need to brace yourself for the transition.

If it goes without a hitch then it’s likely the change wasn’t worth making in the first place. In which case, you’d be better off focusing on something that is ringing alarm bells.

The breakdown in rugby has carried a health warning since the 'use it or lose it' law changed the face of the game in the last few years before professionalism arrived. That’s a long time to be sick. Various remedies have been tried over the years. They have succeeded in changing the complexion without fixing the problem.

The latest treatment was being hailed as a vaccine, so successful was rugby’s return via Super Rugby Aotearoa in June. Poachers had become gamekeepers. Once they got hands on the ball at the breakdown then referees were coming down heavily in their favour.

So the pinball effect of poachers being battered from all angles became a thing of the recent past. Moreover, the damage being done by cleaners hurtling in from the side has been vastly reduced.

One of the spin-offs has been the interruption to the rhythm of the team in possession. Overnight, the sight of sides stacking phase upon phase, quickly and with minimum effort racking up double digits, has gone. Now the ball is changing hands like a game of pass the parcel. Having a fair contest for possession is fundamental in rugby. It is one of the key separators between union and league. The breakdown is now an area of hot competition, and is a somewhat safer place to work. But creating and maintaining that fair contest in a sport that is physically explosive is what makes rugby so hard to referee.

The cost of getting to this point is the penalty count. In the first round of PRO14 games post lockdown, all six matches had more than 20 penalties, with Benetton and Zebre managing 30 between them. In the corresponding number of games at the start of the Six Nations last February, only two games had 20 penalties or more. Last weekend’s round of PRO14 ties produced more of the same. Interestingly, Zebre and Benetton were the only ones to come under the 20 mark, which was a dramatic shift in behaviour from the previous round. Meanwhile at the Aviva, for Munster and Connacht, it was carnage.

Referee Frank Murphy looked like he would have preferred to spend 80 minutes unblocking a drain. He gave 37 penalties. You’d wonder has he ever hit that number before? Murphy is not just a very good ref, he is the best we have. But he looked powerless to influence what was happening around him. This is referees’ version of hell on earth: the players are having their Christmas party and it’s getting out of hand.

According to PRO14’s stats, the breakdown is top of the hit parade since the competition resumed a couple of weeks ago. Naturally enough. In time this will reduce, as it already has in the Premiership. In Super Rugby Aotearoa, the first out of the traps, it’s already dropped to 8.8 per cent of all penalties awarded, while in the PRO14, where it still has the L Plates on, we’re running at 12.2 per cent.

Not for the first time, there are lessons to be learned from the Kiwi game.

What we’re seeing now is referees going postal on the tackled player for not releasing, or not rolling, or rolling out the front of the scene when he should be going out the side. You could understand Murphy’s dilemma, for Munster were sending SWAT teams into the zone to try and get hands on the ball. In those circumstances, you can abandon the policy in favour of not being the lead item in the match report. Murphy stuck to his guns. The problem was that suddenly your focus is on what’s happening directly in front of you. In which case, what’s going on behind your back slips down the agenda.

If every action has a reaction, then consider the response of the defensive line watching the team in possession sweating bullets trying to retain the ball at the breakdown. They increase their line-speed to ramp up the pressure. So the back foot becomes a notional starting point.

In New Zealand, the refs dealt with this by warning players that they needed to be seen to be onside to avoid conceding a penalty. So borderline calls would only go one way. It changes the whole dynamic if the onus is on the player to prove he is compliant rather than the referee having to take the time, under pressure, to read a tricky picture. Coaches spend a lot of time nowadays reminding players to give referees nothing to get excited about.

It’s not altogether clear if Greg Garner, the PRO14 referees’ manager, has advised his panel to quote from the same script. But he maintains they haven’t gone breakdown-crazy.

"We spent as much time prepping for the restart games around back-foot offsides, around lineout mauls, around scrums as we did around the breakdown clips," he says. "I think the danger, as you’ve alluded to, is that if you focus too much on one area you forget about the rest. So the message was really clear: don’t forget about your basics. Remember how to referee."

He also sounds happy enough that assistant referees - formerly known as touch judges – are where he wants them to be in the overall scheme of things.

"Ultimately we want the referee to ref the game. Otherwise what's the point in having a ref? You might as well have a TMO making all the decisions, and I don't think that's good for the game."

No, it’s not. But the profile now attending the breakdown is causing collateral damage that’s easily fixed. It will involve assistant refs lowering their tolerance and upping their input, which doesn’t have to upset the eco-balance Garner talks about between refs and their assistants. Moreover, it will require refs shoving penalty stats skyward if that’s what it takes.

Friday night’s Leinster versus Munster semi-final will have Andrew Brace centre stage. If he can stay out of the picture, he will be a happy man.