Independentie
Search
Search
Friday, 3 June 2022 | 13.3°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Stuart McCloskey of Ulster is tackled by Alex Kendellen and Gavin Coombes of Munster during the United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile
/
June 03 2022 07:22 PM
Munster travel to Ravenhill to face Ulster with a United Rugby Championship semi-final place at stake.
Subscribe to 'The Collision' for a weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team Issued every Friday morning
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up