| 4.2°C Dublin

As it happened: Late Healy try sees Munster claim URC points against Ulster at Ravenhill

Munster players celebrate at the final whistle of the United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Jack Crowley of Munster clears under pressure from Greg Jones, left, and Kieran Treadwell of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Munster head coach Graham Rowntree, right, and Ben Healy of Munster before the United Rugby Championship against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
1 January 2023; A general view before the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Munster players celebrate at the final whistle of the United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster players celebrate at the final whistle of the United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jack Crowley of Munster clears under pressure from Greg Jones, left, and Kieran Treadwell of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jack Crowley of Munster clears under pressure from Greg Jones, left, and Kieran Treadwell of Ulster during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree, right, and Ben Healy of Munster before the United Rugby Championship against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree, right, and Ben Healy of Munster before the United Rugby Championship against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

1 January 2023; A general view before the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

1 January 2023; A general view before the United Rugby Championship between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

/

Munster players celebrate at the final whistle of the United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Kick-off at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast in at 5.15pm.

Rugby Newsletter

Sign up to 'The Collision' for a free weekly update from Rugby Correspondent Ruaidhri O'Connor and the best writing from our expert team. Issued every Friday morning.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy