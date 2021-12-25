Another URC game shelved as Cardiff vs Scarlets is postponed due to Covid cases

Cardiff’s St Stephen's Day derby clash with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship has been called off.

A number of positive Covid-19 cases were found in the Cardiff squad.

Cardiff liaised with the URC Medical Advisory Group and Public Health Wales and it was deemed that the fixture cannot take place as scheduled.

All four of the URC games scheduled for St Stephen's Day have now been called off. Munster and Leinster's prime time clash at Thomond Park was postponed last Tuesday due to an outbreak in Leo Cullen's squad, while Ulster's game against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium was also put on ice due to cases in the Ulster squad.

Ospreys vs Dragons was the fourth game called off due to cases in the Ospreys squad.

Leinster are due to host Ulster on New Year's Day at the RDS, with Munster taking on Connacht, but it remains to be seen if those games go ahead.