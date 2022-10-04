Andy Friend issues passionate plea to save rugby from losing its fans: ‘It’s an issue if we don’t contain it’

Andy Friend has issued a passionate plea for rugby to speed itself up before spectators start sprinting towards the exits.

With cost of living pressures hitting hard-pressed punters and the wider sport suffering from an ongoing concussion scares and financial crises, the abysmal spectacle of Munster’s epic 55-minute half against Zebre last weekend prompted thousands of TV viewers to change channels.

And as two of Ireland’s URC basement battlers prepare to square off in Galway this Friday, winless Connacht coach Friend has bemoaned the decreased lack of ball in play time.

“It is an issue if we don't contain it,” says the Australian.

“Spectators don't come to have these large pauses in play where there's decisions being made, and they can't hear what's going on. That becomes frustrating.

“Players and coaches don't play the game to have all these long breaks either. There's a few things to tidy up with it. Let’s hope these are the longest games that we’ll get and common sense will prevail over the coming few weeks, and we can shorten the game.”

The introduction of defined water breaks, in the light of the Springboks’ antics during the Lions tour, may have limited nefarious conduct but they have lengthened contests.

“I didn't see an issue with what we had before. If a bloke’s thirsty, give him a drink of water. It wasn't adding time to the game, it was just servicing the players who are out there trying to give their best.

“But now, they're told they're can have water at 15 minutes, maybe 15 minutes, maybe at 30 minutes, who knows? And then you got these long pauses in play again.

“I believe the reason it was done was to stop runners coming on and putting pressure on referees or whatever. Well if they're doing that, send them off!

“But don't change the whole game, where we're now having these long water breaks, and no one knows when they're going to get a drink of water.”

New experimental laws introduced in Australia will see a variety of changes to how the set-piece and ruck is time-managed and officiated.

Time limits will be placed on removing the ball from the ruck, packing the scrum, taking penalties, restart and conversions, and delivering line-outs.

“I go back to my time at the sevens,” says Friend, one-time Australian national coach in the shorter format game.

“A shot was introduced there and if you didn't kick the goal within a minute, you didn't get the chance to kick the goal. And if you didn't restart within a minute, and you didn't get the chance to restart.

“Funnily enough, everyone managed to do that pretty easy once you knew the clock was on. If you give people leeway to take time and slow down a game, if that's what they want to do, they will do that.

“If you set rules in place that say, well, there's your allocated time, if you're not good enough to get it done, well you don't get the right to do it. People tend to tend to fall in line with it.

“Anything that gives more ball in play time and more opportunity for us to be playing the game, and for people who are watching the game, to me is a good thing for the game. “

Meanwhile, crack half-back duo Jack Carty and Caolin Blade could be reunited for Friday’s crunch derby clash on the new 4G pitch once they survive training today and, particularly tomorrow’s tougher physical session.

Blade missed the Emerging Ireland tour after cracking an ankle against the Stormers ten days ago but it has recovered better than anticipated.

And captain Carty, who travelled as a non-playing squad member on his province’s winless South African trek, might also make the starting line after his return from summer wrist surgery was delayed.

Diarmuid Kilgallen (hamstring) and Jordan Duggan (Achilles) will train tomorrow with a view to returning against Leinster next week.

Shane Delahunt will also return to the paddock for the first time after hamstring surgery in March; a late October start is pencilled in for the hooker.

Sean Masterson (Achilles) will be out until possibly the Scarlets game in a fortnight.

But there was bleak news for prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy, whose calf injury will sideline him until after the November internationals.