There was a touch of football’s English Premier League about last weekend’s opener to the URC; less in what happened on the field and more in the mood music coming from the four coaches of Ireland’s provinces.

In no particular order, Leo Cullen never looked happier despite his side having opened enough doors for Zebre to break new ground, only to run out of time. You waited for Cullen to come across all grave and concerned. Then he did a fair impression of a kid who fetched up to school with no homework done only to discover there were burst pipes and they were all off for the day. Result! So with bonus point bagged, clear and obvious stuff to fix from the video, it was off to the airport with a few cheap lessons learned.

Later that night, Andy Friend was contemplating a longer flight. As the team bus pulled out of Ravenhill, the Connacht coach had the delights of a long haul to South Africa, and the Stormers, on his mind. Just over that horizon is the sight of the Bulls, Munster and then the loving arms of Leo and Leinster before drawing breath.

At the post-match press conference, Friend reached into his mental kitbag and pulled out a speech he has used a fair few times since arriving in the Sportsground four years ago. It involves Connacht not having turned up and resolving to do better. He isn’t the first man to have sat on that awkward step and he won’t be the last.

Friend was preceded by Dan McFarland, a man with every reason to be happy. His team had been patient and didn’t lose the plot when things were falling short, running out comfortable winners on several fronts. Bizarrely for his meeting with the written media, he adopted a voice pitched so low as to be an audible challenge.

This environment tends to be quiet enough anyway. If you think about it, all those present need some sort of discernable comment to take away from the exchange, so no one is going to war with a bag of crisps when the coach is answering questions. But McFarland was taking this one to extremes.

It was as if he enjoyed creating an atmosphere in which a dropping pin would sound like a metal beam falling off a scaffold. Everyone was hanging on his every word, regardless of its quality. He likes controlling the room, does Dan.

Finally, there was the man in the hottest seat of all: Graham Rowntree. Munster sent a decent team to Cardiff but will have a stronger one on Sunday against the Dragons in Newport, where they need to win. Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Simon Zebo and Mike Haley are all likely to feature. Given the withering assessment of his team’s tryless tonking in Edinburgh, it will be interesting to see what Dean Ryan can get out of the home team, but it’s Rowntree we’re more concerned about.

His message post Cardiff was simple enough: he was happy with the effort and it all starts with that. It helps, however, if the team look like they’re not in rust mode, which he didn’t get into. In the near future, my colleague Paul Kimmage will run an interview in the Sunday Independent with Rowntree, recorded in Limerick last week.

The two have a connection going back some 12 years, when Kimmage was writing Engage, The Fall and Rise of Matt Hamspon, a brilliant book with the young Leicester Tigers prop who suffered a catastrophic injury on the rugby field.

Kimmage gave me a shout when preparing for the Rowntree interview to discuss a few things. He sounded enthusiastic about the gig. When I asked a few days later how it went, he said:

“Fine. Well, fine when we got over a fucking stand up row after about half an hour that nearly killed the interview there and then.”

Seemingly Rowntree had his antennae extended for any line of questioning that might end up in awkward headlines, and detected a landmine that was no more than a hump in the road.

Rowntree is not in the Munster job to give them unheard of technical direction. He isn’t bringing to the party a brand of beer that reaches parts others can’t. But hopefully his combination of nous and experience and ability to facilitate those around him will move things on from the dullness and stricture of Johann van Graan.

Rowntree will never be able to keep pressure more than an arm’s length away in this job. The Emerging Ireland tour, assembling this week, is an unwelcome visitor in that relationship. When he was eyeing up the job to succeed Van Graan, he was able to assess the layers involved in heading up a provincial operation, always with Big Brother looking over your shoulder and wanting an update.

Moreover, he will not have missed the ragged state of the Munster ship below the waterline, a shortcoming that causes leaks in places a head coach shouldn’t have to worry about – but does. So for his bedding-in period, Munster’s new coach will stick to a script about honesty and effort and see where that takes him. His ability to manage many relationships will be the rock he perishes on or the high ground that makes him safe.