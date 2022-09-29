All Black achievement still sinking in as Dan Sheehan turns focus to Ulster

It took a while for the series win in New Zealand to sink in for Dan Sheehan.

Generations of Irish rugby fans were scarred by the country being on the short end of a one-way relationship for more than a century of not beating the All Blacks, but the 24-year-old hooker was 18 when Joe Schmidt’s side made history in Chicago.

So, it’s just something they expect of themselves now. Nobody is held up on a pedestal for these Ireland players. “That was one thing coming back,” he said of realising the enormity of the achievement.

“Down there it was obviously a huge thing but the support and the hype coming back here, seeing my parents, my parents’ friends, all this stuff and the shock – it’s still going on now.

“Everyone is talking about it. It’s crazy and for the likes of Johnny (Sexton) and Pete (O’Mahony), who went to New Zealand ten years ago, when we got pumped, for those lads.

“For me to do it first time maybe it didn’t set in as the big achievement it was but I know fully well now that it was a pretty good achievement.

“We went to New Zealand with full confidence that we could do the job. Obviously the achievement was great, but I don’t think anyone in the (dressing) room was surprised. We had worked really hard all year and we knew that if we were able to perform the way we thought we could, we’d be able to do the job.

“The first Test was a bit of a setback, but I think we reviewed that really well and knew that it was still on the table for us.”

Sheehan is showing no signs of slowing down after a stunning first season as a regular with Leinster and Ireland.

On Friday, he crossed for four tries in the province’s win over Benetton – the first time he’s notched more than a hat-trick in a single game – and he’s relishing this week’s trip to Belfast to face high-flying Ulster.

“It’s great to test yourself in pressure environments,” he said.

“The job’s no fun when there’s no pressure on you.

“At the end of the season it’s all about these pressure environments when you have to perform when asked, and on Friday we’ll be asked to perform and it will be interesting to see if we can do it.

“Ravenhill away in the last few years have been proper battles and it’s always a deciding game with where we stand in the table.

“So, I think this game is probably our biggest game in the next block that we really need to be firing for.”