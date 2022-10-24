Ageless Johnny Sexton’s supremacy endures

The game was still in the balance when Johnny Sexton met the newest kid on the block.

Ruadhan Quinn was two-and-a-half when the Leinster captain made his debut back in 2006, but if he thought youth – and a substantial difference in weight – would prove successful in this duel, then he was in for a shock.

Trailing 22-13 with 74 minutes gone and 14 phases into an exhausting back-and-forth series between the Blues’ 10 and 22-metre lines, the 19-year-old took Diarmuid Barron’s pass on the move and was met by a standing Sexton, who used all of his nous and experience to win the collision and force the back-row to the ground.

Another little win, one of a hundred moments that count towards what was ultimately a bonus-point victory for Leinster. Quinn turned 19 last week and if he’s still going at 37 like Sexton is, then he’ll be playing in 2040.

On Saturday, the Ireland captain went the full 80 minutes and, although he was treated for cramp as he handed the fourth conversion to Ross Byrne, there was no sign that his body is failing.

For this entire World Cup cycle, we’ve highlighted the risk of going to France so reliant on a player who will be 38 by next autumn; a man whose combative game-style and thirst for battle has led to his fair share of injuries along the way.

And yet, it was his understudy Joey Carbery who once again goes into the international window under a cloud.

A week after his best showing in some time against the Bulls, Carbery played well in his first match-up against Sexton since 2018. In the 54th minute, he attempted to catch Scott Penny as he raced past and came down heavily on his shoulder and didn’t get up.

​Next in line are the two uncapped young men who wore No 15 on Saturday and when Ciarán Frawley was withdrawn minutes later, one wondered if Andy Farrell had made a quick call to the Leinster coaching box from his seat in the West Stand.

Suddenly, the health of the Skerries native is of primary importance.

He felt his shoulder during the second half, but Leinster say it’s not a major concern and when he links up with the national team squad today he’ll know he’s on course to be on the bench against the Springboks on Saturday week.

Read More

After a quietly impressive outing at full-back, Munster’s Jack Crowley moves one step closer and could now start against New Zealand ‘A’ at the RDS on Friday week.

Less than a year out from the World Cup, Ireland have the most experienced out-half in the world, backed up by two novices.

Sexton has started 19 of Farrell’s 27 games in charge, Carbery five, Billy Burns two and Ross Byrne one. Harry Byrne has come off the bench twice, his brother nine times, Carbery eight times and Sexton and Jack Carty once each.

The Connacht out-half may be in for a call-up if Carbery’s injury doesn’t clear, but Frawley’s performances against the Maori All Blacks last July and his ability to cover No’s 10, 12 and 15 mean he’s ahead of the Connacht man.

“Ciarán is a quality rugby player,” was all Leo Cullen would say when asked if the 25-year-old would make the step up comfortably.

On Sexton, he was more effusive.

“He’s led the group really well, not just this week but during the course of the bloc, and they’ve all worked well,” Cullen said.

“It’s a competitive group. Harry has been unlucky. He picked up an injury and we tried to be cautious in managing him back, but again it is just one of those unfortunate runs.

“But Johnny and Ross in particular, and Ciarán played a game but then he picked up an injury as well. He’s come back in and done a good job for the team by playing at ‘15’ this week. He still got himself into the Irish squad, which is great.

“Johnny is leading the group well; hungry as ever. That’s what you want. Very good this week. Wears his heart on his sleeve. You see that in the Sharks game, where he gets the crowd going, the whole shebang.

“Even here today he’s frustrated with the way we’re going in the game, with some of the decisions that are taking place during the game because it means a lot to him. That’s what you want to see.”

Sexton’s fire refuses to dim and while some question his interactions with referees his team-mates feed off his passion.

Once again, he was at his demonstrative best deep into the game, as he berated the assistant referee when Munster were awarded a five-metre scrum following what looked like a key Leinster turnover.

He appears to have parked any desire to please, leaning into the knowledge that trying to adapt to someone else’s concept of how he should behave will compromise his game.

In his final year, he seems more authentic than ever; a firebrand personality out of step with the monochrome brand of young professional rugby player being churned out by the system.

He wasn’t perfect, missing his first kick at goal and knocking a 10th-minute ball on that summed up a strangely sloppy first-half performance from a Leinster side who put together some beautiful attacking rugby to get into the ‘22 before finding new ways to butcher those chances to keep Munster in the game.

​Sexton wasn’t knocked off his stride and drove the team on to get the bonus point win their play deserved.

“He does seem to be going as well as ever, he’s so incredibly smart,” half-back partner Luke McGrath said.

“He just sees pictures before anyone he just creates space for himself. He wouldn’t be the quickest, but he works so quickly; always in the right spots, just so good to play with. He gives you the talk nice and early.

“He keeps you on your toes, which is great, he was brilliant today, he kept us in there when we were getting a little bit frustrated.

“Ciarán’s brilliant, he can play in so many different positions. He’s got a bit of that X-factor, he was making line breaks today from 15. He hasn’t played a lot at 15 as well but he soaks in all the information he was getting throughout the week.”

Sexton endures, his latest understudy is about to have a big month and how he does could be pivotal for Ireland’s World Cup hopes.