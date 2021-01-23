The Theory of Intelligence.

"Well you see, Norm, it’s like this . . . A herd of buffalo can only move as fast as the slowest buffalo; and when the herd is hunted, it is the slowest and weakest ones at the back that are killed first. This natural selection is good for the herd as a whole, because the general speed and health of the whole group keeps improving by the regular killing of the weakest members.

"In much the same way, the human brain can only operate as fast as the slowest brain cells. Now, as we know, excessive intake of alcohol kills brain cells. But naturally, it attacks the slowest and weakest brain cells first. In this way, regular consumption of beer eliminates the weaker brain cells, making the brain a faster and more efficient machine. And that, Norm, is why you always feel smarter after a few beers."

I looked at the England squad that was announced yesterday to look for weaknesses. All the players selected and even those who didn’t make the squad reflect the strength of English rugby — no apparent weakness anywhere.

On Saturday, the best of the best in Irish rugby played each other and whatever about the players who go on to make the Ireland squad, the winning of this game came down to how well the weaker players played. Plenty of audacity, but no imagination until Leinster showed some in the last quarter to wrest the game back from Munster. In a match of uncompromising savagery, the result always comes down to what each side is prepared to do to win and who is stronger mentally.

Read More

The battle between Johnny Sexton and JJ Hanrahan would always be fascinating. Sexton needed to reassure himself that he could play a full 80 and his powers of conductivity and generalship began to assert themselves in the second quarter.

Hanrahan is diametrically opposed in everything Sexton does and how Sexton plays. It seems that everything is off the cuff with Munster’s playmaker and while he performed brilliantly in Clermont, he just does not seem to have the level of ruthlessness that some of his renowned predecessors had in spades.

Why is it that when he had the opportunity to open up a 10-point gap again in the first half that his kick hits the post? Leinster survived and a Rhys Marshall tackle on Robbie Henshaw elicits a penalty, yet another of the silly penalties ceded by both sides. Leinster, with no time left on the clock, well, most sides would kick the ball to touch and go in for a hot cup of tea. It just shows how certain they are of themselves that they can win the lineout, go through the phases until Munster commit a penalty offence and manage to trim the score back to four points.

There is a huge difference in a match of this calibre — particularly when both sides are sorting themselves out — between a 10-point lead and a four-point lead. That missed kick was the difference.

It was very obvious that every time Leinster got close to the Munster line there would be a cold-blooded offence at the breakdown — malice aforethought — with O’Mahony the leader of the gang in this department. I’m not sure how it is or why it is he gets away with it, but in these situations he is the type of guy who would unplug your life support machine to recharge his phone.

Any carefully and beautifully choreographed movement by Leinster ended up in a cold blooded penalty to stop the movement dead. Would there be a yellow card in the second half? Given the topsy turvy nature of this game you could not say with any certainty which team would get it.

Half-time would be interesting in the sense that the back three defence would have to be tweaked a little bit. Larmour had knocked three balls on when it was put up to him and Haley almost the same, but both sides seem confident in possession and you would never know given the very difficult conditions whether it would be smarter to hang on to the ball or kick and chase it.

Any six and two selection on your bench pre-supposes that there is certainty that all your backs will finish the game. Ringrose, just back from delicate jaw surgery, was never certain to finish. Jimmy O’Brien went off with a hamstring but yet again Sexton, when he was pulling strings, had his day interrupted by what looked like a calf pull.

It is now becoming a major issue for Leinster and for Ireland if Sexton cannot finish what he has started. Ross Byrne was a very viable replacement and he kept the ship afloat as Munster seemed to be happy to chew up the clock.

Once again if you are still not certain who is the best side in the match it should be obvious that Leinster had all the red line opportunities and once again, this time legally, Tadhg Beirne got another exceptional poach under his posts and a foot from the line. Yes, he is exceptional in that area of the game, but Leinster should really have got another two tries to complement the one that they got in the 69th minute.

What Munster have to ask themselves is what were they doing with a surfeit of possession that came their way? Sure they were 10-6 up, but that could be gone in the blink of an eye and they played train track rugby between the half-way line and Leinster’s 10 metre line and then they kicked the ball away.

As the game went on, Leinster’s back three, with Jamison Gibson-Park occupying the left wing slot, dealt with everything that came their way with an increasingly greater degree of certainty.

I believe that Leinster won’t get any further in the Heineken Cup if they don’t fix their line out. Munster, too, are going nowhere unless they get a decent out-half who can control the game.

Byrne’s conversion of Larmour’s try was a thing of beauty. With 11 minutes left and the score at 10-13, at no stage did I suspect that Munster had the gumption, the imagination or the intelligence to work themselves into a situation to retrieve the game.

Tadhg Berne and Damian De Allende both knocked on in the last few minutes which gave you an idea that mentally Munster were shot and they were clueless in terms of how to get themselves in a scoring position.

The pressure is back on Johann van Graan as his one dimensional side have no idea how to beat Leinster, even when the game is there for the taking. Maybe the weakest link is in the coaches’ box.