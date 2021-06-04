| 10.2°C Dublin

'A lot of opinions have been based around one or two games' - Leinster stalwart Michael Bent ready to bow out

Leinster's Michael Bent during the Guinness PRO14 final against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Leinster's Michael Bent during the Guinness PRO14 final against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Nothing defined Michael Bent’s time in Ireland like the first few days after he arrived and was transported straight to Carton House and into the national set-up and that still frustrates the Leinster stalwart as he prepares to depart his adopted home.

The IRFU self-justification machine hammed up the New Zealander’s connection to the country of his Dubliner grandmother, throwing in the fact that he plays the tin-whistle and thrusting a hurley into his hand for a pre-training photo before handing him his debut off the bench against South Africa.

Ireland lost the game, but Bent held up his end of the bargain after replacing Mike Ross for the closing 10 minutes. He was back in green against Argentina a few weeks later and then got two more caps in the World Cup warm-ups in 2015, but missed out on the overall squad and that was that for Ireland.

