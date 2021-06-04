'A lot of opinions have been based around one or two games' - Leinster stalwart Michael Bent ready to bow out

Nothing defined Michael Bent’s time in Ireland like the first few days after he arrived and was transported straight to Carton House and into the national set-up and that still frustrates the Leinster stalwart as he prepares to depart his adopted home.

The IRFU self-justification machine hammed up the New Zealander’s connection to the country of his Dubliner grandmother, throwing in the fact that he plays the tin-whistle and thrusting a hurley into his hand for a pre-training photo before handing him his debut off the bench against South Africa.

Ireland lost the game, but Bent held up his end of the bargain after replacing Mike Ross for the closing 10 minutes. He was back in green against Argentina a few weeks later and then got two more caps in the World Cup warm-ups in 2015, but missed out on the overall squad and that was that for Ireland.

At Leinster, those four outings in green don’t define Bent’s contribution. As he prepares to return to Taranaki after 10 seasons in blue, the set-up appreciates the solid, quietly-spoken prop who was a reliable presence for their pack.

Tonight, he plays 158th and possibly final match in blue. Many of those were off-Broadway affairs in the Guinness PRO14, but winning those games is a key part of Leinster’s success. He’s been a valuable cog in the overall machine.

“It is certainly frustrating that that start I had always pops up,” Bent says of his first week in Ireland. I’m still grateful for the opportunities to play for Ireland and I’d certainly like to have a few more caps to my name.

“But, I think about what I know now and things I could have done differently . . . my whole career could have been different, but it is something that has stuck with me for a long time, which is quite frustrating, because a lot of opinions have been based around one or two games.

“I’ve really enjoyed my last season here and I feel like I’m going out at a point where I really feel good with where my play is at and it’s been a very enjoyable season. So while there were some tough times initially I have really enjoyed my time towards the end.”

The former Hurricane arrived with an Irish passport and Super Rugby experience, intending initially to do a two-year stint and see the old sod, but life took over.

“I certainly couldn’t have imagined that I would play this amount of times and this long for Leinster,” he said.

“When I first arrived here, there was a thought in my head that it would be great to spend as much time here as I can. I ended up doing that, staying as long as I possibly could, and I have enjoyed my time here.

“I’ve got two kids that were born over here so there will always be a connection to the place and my grandmother was from here. There was always that connection, but nine years living here and doing a bit of travelling in the country and seen some amazing sights.

“There’s still more that I would like to have seen. It’s a shame that the last year has been very limited.

“I still have family here. My brother and sister are still here. I’m not sure how long they will stay but I will still be looking to visit whenever I can and my two kids will have a connection to the place and in years to come they might look to come back and see Ireland as well.”

Although he plans to continue playing when he returns to New Zealand, Bent has plans beyond the game.

“I’ll keep the door open for a bit of coaching I suppose, I haven’t decided exactly what I’ll do rugby-wise,” he said.

“Before I got into professional rugby I qualified as an electrician and an instrumentation tech’, so I’ll go back to a bit of that line of work.

“Ultimately, my parents have got a dairy farm back in New Zealand so I’ll school myself in that and work to take that over in the long term. We’re in the north of Taranaki on the North Island, over on the west coast.

“It’s a coastal farm, milking about 380 cows. I think the old man did about 140,000kg milk solids – he’s going well, so I’m sure I can add to that and make a few changes perhaps. I’ve a few mates in the dairy farming as well, I can pick their brain.”

Tonight, in Glasgow, he’ll don the blue kit for what may be the final time and quietly and effectively do his thing. The farm beckons, but there’s a job to do first.

