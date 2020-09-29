600 fans to attend Ulster's PRO14 opener against Benetton at Kingspan Stadium

600 fans will be at Kingspan Stadium for Ulster's opening game of the PRO14 season. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ulster will have 600 fans in attendance for their opening PRO14 game of the season against Benetton on Saturday night.

As part of a trial, 600 supporters will be seated around the 18,211-seater Kingspan Stadium. The club consulted with local government, Belfast City Council and the IRFU on how to allow fans attend in order 'to test a safe and manageable return to operations at Kingspan Stadium'.

It will be the first time supporters have attended a professional rugby match in Ireland since the sport shut down in March.

Commenting on the announcement, Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie, said:

"Following a number of very challenging months for us all, I’m encouraged that this weekend will mark the measured return of a limited number of spectators to Kingspan Stadium.

"It seems only fitting that the fans who chose to support us by buying a membership, during what is likely to be one of the most difficult times we will face as a club, will be able to join us in the stands as we kick-off the new Guinness PRO14 season at home.

"This event is the culmination of a considerable amount of planning and preparation from across Ulster Rugby - together with the IRFU, Belfast City Council and local government - to ensure this is a safe and managed return to the Friday night lights.

"We hope the upcoming match will be the solid foundation on which we can continue to build towards once again being able to all stand up together."//

