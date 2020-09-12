PRO14 final - Leinster just too strong for Ulster and claim PRO14 crown again - How the players rated

Leinster's James Lowe scores their first try during the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium, Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Leinster ultimately proved just too strong for Ulster in tonight;s PRO14 final. But who stood out over the 80 minutes?

Leinster ratings

Jordan Larmour, Some neat foot-work as usual but a quiet enough evening by his standards. 6

Hugo Keenan, Nearly stole in for a try off Stockdale and couldn’t stop Hume for his score. 6

Garry Ringrose, Arguably shouldn’t have kicked in an early attack but was a thorn in Ulster’s side. 8

Expand Close Robbie Henshaw scores Leinster’s second try in the Aviva Stadium last night. Photo: Ramsey Cardy SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Henshaw scores Leinster’s second try in the Aviva Stadium last night. Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Robbie Henshaw, The intercept was too good to be true. It swung the game. Put in a big defensive shift. 7

James Lowe, Didn’t look great for Hume’s score but then got over himself and made some telling surges. 6

Ross Byrne, His composure, accuracy and heads-up play was quite a contrast to his starting opposite number. 7

Jamison Gibson-Park, Some bits weren’t great but his flat pass for Lowe shredded Ulster. 6

Cian Healy, Quiet enough in respect of his carrying but his set-piece work was up to standard in the triumph. 6

Rónan Kelleher, Couldn’t get Hume for the first try and the lineouts were messy for a while though he recovered. 6

Andrew Porter, Won a key penalty off Hume and caused Ulster problems anywhere his superior power could be utilised. 7

Devin Toner, Ulster aimed some restarts at him which was meat and drink and a good carry for Doris’ score. 7

James Ryan, First game back and if he ever does quiet this was it though his work-rate was still pretty good. 7

Expand Close Leinster’s Caelan Doris is dispossessed by Ulster’s James Hume during last night’s PRO14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leinster’s Caelan Doris is dispossessed by Ulster’s James Hume during last night’s PRO14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran

Caelan Doris, His presence was something Ulster found hard to live with and took his deserved try well. 8

Josh van der Flier, Billy Burns will have nightmares with him in always his peripheral vision. A really decent workout. 7

Jack Conan, The Leinster back-row had a clear edge over Ulster and he too was industrious and strong. 7



Replacements:

Ed Byrne for Healy 52mins Did a fair bit of defending. 6

Luke McGrath for Gibson-Park 59mins By the time he arrived the game was over. 6

Johnny Sexton for Byrne 59mins At least he came through unscathed. 6

James Tracy for Kelleher 59mins Poor early knock-on but improved. 6

Scott Fardy for Ryan 62mins Arrived with Leinster on the front-foot. 6

Michael Bent for Porter 62mins Quiet enough and saw out time. 5

Rory O’Loughin for Ringrose 67mins Had one surge for the line. 5

Will Connors for Van der Flier 72mins Saw out time for this weekend. 5

Ulster Ratings

Expand Close Ulster's players appear dejected after the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo credit should read: Donall Farmer/PA Wire. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ulster's players appear dejected after the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo credit should read: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Michael Lowry, No real chance to show his footwork but a good contribution for Hume’s score in the first half. 5

Expand Close Ulster's Rob Lyttle appears dejected after the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. PA Photo. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ulster's Rob Lyttle appears dejected after the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. PA Photo. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Rob Lyttle, Didn’t get the opportunities he would have wanted and did pose Leinster problems when he had space. 5

Expand Close Ulster's James Hume celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the first try during the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire. PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ulster's James Hume celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the first try during the Guinness Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photo credit: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

James Hume, Ran a superb line for the first score of the game and put in a good shift in difficult circumstances. 6

Stuart McCloskey, With Coetzee clearly not quite right, it fell to the centre for go-forward. On his own it wasn’t enough. 6

Jacob Stockdale, Did well with some kick-chases but had a quiet game and didn’t have the sufficient impact. 5

Billy Burns, There was some good work but he needed to convert Hume’s try and then there was the Henshaw intercept. 4

Alby Mathewson, He did create some moments and kicked quite well but was removed once the game looked gone. 6

Eric O’Sullivan, As usual he contributed a big tackle count but this was no easy shift up against Andrew Porter. 5

Rob Herring, Off for an HIA but returned and put in a demanding 16 tackles which told a tale of this game. 5

Tom O’Toole, Did well in his support play and defensive work. Scrums went ok too as he progresses. 6

Alan O’Connor, He was never going to take a step back and went the full 80 making 22 tackles. 6

Iain Henderson, Great to see him return but did just the first half from which he did some decent work. 5

Matthew Rea, Took one Leinster lineout and charged up-field but as the game wore on he faded. 4

Sean Reidy, Did an incredible 80 for a player not long back and as usual he put in a massive shift. 6

Marcell Coetzee, He didn’t dominate as hoped and he left the action once the game had clearly gone. 5

Subs:

John Andrew for Herring 20-33 mins and 72mins, Battled but not enough. 4

John Cooney for Mathewson 47mins, Couldn’t make the impact. 4

Jack McGrath for O’Sullivan 47mins, The impact wasn’t as good this time. 4

Nick Timoney for Coetzee 47mins, Back-foot stuff really. 4

Sam Carter for Henderson 47mins, Again, chasing the game. 4

Ian Madigan for Burns 54mins, Tried to inject life. 5

Marty Moore for O’Toole 55mins Quiet on a challenging cameo. 4

Jordi Murphy for Rea 55mins, Fought hard but it was too difficult. 5

Online Editors