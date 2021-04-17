Primetime viewing shines light on tough road ahead for Ireland women’s team

Visibility. You can’t be it if you can’t see it. These are the themes of women’s sport in Ireland. Well, it doesn’t get much better than the Saturday afternoon slot on terrestrial television with no other rugby in sight.

For the Ireland women’s team this was shop window stuff. You’d understand if they wanted to pull the shutters down and knock off early.

Rugby is a game that presents endless scenarios that feature pain. We saw a few of them here, all of them featuring Rose Bernadou. The French tighthead reminded you of the frightening props who used to roam Parc des Princes when Ireland were being coursed around that corner of Paris.

You look at Bernadou and think of Gérard Cholley.

The Castres mountain was one of the scariest men to ever lace a boot. He was known as the ‘Master of Menace’. He boxed. In the ring as well on the field. He was a former paratrooper. It wasn’t just that Cholley was a badass, he looked like he enjoyed it.

It was possible to detect a bit of the same here with Bernadou. Initially she looked plain angry, but early in the second half as she won another scrum penalty, powering through the gap between Lindsay Peat and Cliodhna Moloney, there was the unmistakable look of satisfaction on her face when it broke up. She pushed Peat away with disdain.

That head-to-head told you something about where France and Ireland are on their respective journeys.

Peat had already enjoyed a stellar career across GAA and basketball before the oval ball landed in her lap. She is 40. To be competing at this level at that age is both remarkable and alarming. So while you admire her durability and commitment, you wonder where the rest of the prop forwards are.

Bernadou, on the other hand, celebrated her 21st last month. If you were on the guest list and didn’t show up then you’re probably in hiding. She looks like a tighthead and plays like a tighthead. Many years of destruction stretch out ahead of her.

She started playing rugby in her local club, near Beziers, as an eight-year-old. So while she is only six months into her senior international career she had 12 years getting to grips with the basics of biff and terror. We’re going to take a punt here and say Bernadou never bothered playing with the backs.

Having done much damage to girls in green she was replaced by Clara Joyeux (23). She too started playing the game aged eight, driven by her old man who played a bit himself. Better still, she was in the first tranche of French girls to sign semi-professional contracts. That was four years ago.

So, in the blue corner of Donnybrook you had a team of part-time professionals for whom rugby is in their blood. In the green corner was a group of ambitious young women who are desperately short of the 10,000 hours target. Having brought a blade to a gunfight they were shot to pieces.

Coming on the back of their demolition of Wales last weekend this might look like a stunning result. It wasn’t.

There was much to admire in that Ireland win, not least the skill levels. Women’s rugby is not always a great spectacle, mainly because lots of players are late to a party that demands so many skills. Unlike Gaelic football, where the GAA effected a revolution in the women’s game, you don’t have hordes of girls perfecting their skills from minis level.

Moreover, the GAA made a few modifications to their game to put some momentum into the journey: unlike their male counterparts the girls don’t have to use a boot to lift the ball off the ground, and the ball is smaller.

Rugby, meantime, operates to the same set of complex laws for both genders. And, for some unknown reason, the ball is the same size. Why not use a size 4 instead of size 5?

Even so, Ireland looked very good last week. Everyone was talking about Dorothy Wall. If Rose Bernadou is a prototype prop forward then Wall is the equivalent number six.

She carried, she tackled, she cleaned the way you want your shortside flanker to do. Against France she was shut out. It was interesting to see the speed of the girls in blue any time Wall got her mitts on the ball. Having done their homework they put a price on her head. There was a scramble to claim that reward.

So too Beibhinn Parsons. You would have come away from the Arms Park in Cardiff raving about Ireland’s supercharged wing. Blessed with phenomenal acceleration, she has the footwork to match. Parsons has enough fast twitch fibres to fire her down any track of her choosing.

She too got the wet blanket treatment. She will reflect on the way she was stripped of possession for a French try and understand how hard it is to stay on top of this game.

Wall, Parsons, Kathryn Dane and Eve Higgins are the only Irish women who have been exposed to these lessons from childhood. The collective knowledge of any team is a critical factor, built through years of learning on training nights and match days.

The make-up of the Ireland squad reflects the roads travelled: second row Nichola Fryday didn’t pick up a rugby ball until college; her engine room partner Aoife McDermott came from basketball, as did Lauren Delany. Outhalf and playmaker Hannah Tyrell came from GAA, where she played for Dublin.

One of the weaknesses of the men’s set-up in this country has been the trickle of players lured from GAA. With the carrot of an international outlet unavailable to GAA players it should be a steady stream.

In the women’s game, however, the reliance is on crossovers to get the show on the road. The diversity of talent and thinking from players coming from different sports is a bonus, but it should be an add-on, not the basic ingredient. The primetime slot has lit up a long road ahead.