‘Pretty tough’ – Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie reacts to personal attacks on social media

Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie has revealed some of the abuse he received in the wake of the side’s URC quarter-final exit to Connacht last month was “beyond the pale.”

The province finished second in the URC standings but were dumped out of the play-offs on their own patch at the first hurdle.

“It’s (been) pretty tough,” he said.

“I think, listen, you would rather people cared than didn’t care about it. People are perfectly within their rights to express an opinion on us as an organisation and what happens as a club. I think that’s part of why I’ve tried to use social media as a way to being accessible and open and listening to what people say, I think that’s an important part of it.

“I think sometimes when that strays into personal territory, that’s quite difficult. You can argue that it’s part of the job, I suppose, but when you’re getting WhatsApp messages in the middle of the night after a quarter-final loss that are pretty abusive, it goes beyond the pale a bit.

“I had a degree of frustration around that. People are entitled to their opinion and I do want to listen to that and engage and be seen to act upon it where opinions are reasonable. I think it went beyond that.

“You’re always going to get a bit of that but I think reflecting on it, a lot of what you see is constructive feedback and constructive engagement around things. If it gives people an outlet in that they feel they’re being listened to and I’m accessible then so be it but there’s a line in that as well.”

The former Scottish international has, however, stressed that it will not change how he interacts with supporters over mediums such as social media.

“I think it’s an easy way for me to engage,” he added.

“That brings with it its pitfalls, but I’d rather do it than not because I think it’s important to be accessible. I like that people care.

“I see public engagement as part of my job. It’s the way I am anyway. I was burnt by some of the personal stuff but it is what it is and it’s not going to change who I am or the way I do things.”