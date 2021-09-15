‘Pretty ridiculous’ – Garry Ringrose slams treatment of Connacht and Ulster women’s squads

Garry Ringrose of Leinster at the United Rugby Championship launch at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Garry Ringrose has branded last weekend's scenes at Energia Park, where the Connacht and Ulster Women's sides had to change in a filthy derelict area, as “pretty ridiculous”, as the Leinster and Ireland centre insisted it was a mistake that should never be made again.

Controversy erupted following a widespread online video that showed the shocking changing facilities on hand for the Women's Inter-pro finale.

Although the Connacht squad had opted not to comment in light of the IRFU and Leinster Rugby's joint statement on Sunday night, the players have today released a statement of their own.

In it, the group call for “a review of the decision-making process which led to these circumstances”, with the IRFU confirming to the Irish Independent on Monday that “a full review of all operations is underway.”

Ringrose admitted that he was not impressed by what he saw.

“I actually saw a video of it on Instagram and it is obviously pretty ridiculous and there was clearly a massive mix (sic) but I can’t imagine it is a mistake that should ever be made again,” he said.

“I don’t really know the ins and outs of it other than that it was a massive mistake and one that shouldn’t have happened but one that, as I said, shouldn’t happen again.”

Ringrose was speaking at the Aviva Stadium, where Leinster have confirmed that supporter numbers at the first United Rugby Championship (URC) game against the Bulls on Saturday week will be set at 75pc capacity.

As per government guidelines, 75pc attendance is now possible, where all adult supporters are vaccinated against Covid-19 or immune.

Ringrose is set to miss the opening weeks of the season as he continues his recovery from a shoulder operation, which he had over the summer.

However, the 26-year-old provided a positive update on his fitness, as he hopes to put a nightmare injury-hit last season behind him and return within the next month.

“It’s actually gone really well,” Ringrose added.

“I had an IKD (isokinetic dynamometry) test out in Santry on Monday that the numbers checked out so it’s going to intensify the contact and once I jump through a few hoops on that I’ll hopefully be good to go.

“If I do that today, tomorrow and Friday that’ll give me a clear picture for next week but it’s definitely trending in the right direction.

“To be honest, the IKD is kind of the main indicator for where things are at structurally so that’s fine, then it’s just a matter of pushing the contact and I’ve been running a good bit and doing light contact conditioning so I just have to intensify that and if it holds up.

“I would be hoping it would be shorter than a month but if I go through the process the next few days and next week then I’ll have a clearer idea.”