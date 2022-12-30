Pressure growing on Graham Rowntree and Munster as Ulster lie in wait

Slowly, an imperceptible stretch of an evening while, ever so gradually, Munster are emerging from their recent retreat into the dark ages.

And yet they continue to fumble for the light switch, their shaky hands betraying them as they seek to strike a match as a guide towards a new pathway.

The more difficulty they have in trying to reconnect with a different way of playing the game, the more difficult it seems for them to consistently win games.

Even in the enervating eras of recent times, when nothing of note lodged in the memories of those watching them play, Munster still enjoyed permanent residence at the business end of both domestic and European competition.

If there was a trade-off, the absence of style craved compensation in substance.

Graham Rowntree is trying to teach his side to play, when it seemed they had forgotten how. Now he needs to teach them how to consistently win before they forget that, too.

Having loaded the dice against Leinster, with a squad shorn of injured players and real depth, Munster came up short in a duel with their gilded rivals – and now face a daunting trip north with an even weaker team.

The irony is that they are facing an Ulster side brimming with their own existential crisis – albeit from the relatively exalted heights of third place in the league – who believe that, as with Munster of yore, playing less will guarantee more.

“We know the maul is a strong point of ours and as long as it continues to work we won’t have to look for a plan B until that time arrives,” says Rob Lyttle with alacrity. And he is a winger!

Rowntree has enough to fret about with his own side’s as-yet-unconsummated marriage between style and substance.

“Yes, progress all right,” he mutters, good-naturedly. His glass is always half-full; trouble is, it keeps toppling over.

“I see elements of our game constantly improving. Things we are working on have worked.

“We scored three good tries, as well, against Leinster, which we worked hard for, but as I said after the game it was all tinged with disappointment, wasn’t it?

“We conceded two tries and lost a game we should have won.”

His gamble on front-loading his squad will arguably protract their European involvement, but it may now complicate their league progress, with a crisis at second row forcing him to dip into his Academy options.

Those young folk have flourished in the past, even if fleetingly under the previous regime, but modern Munster may be forced to lean upon some of them more than ever in 2023.

“Ultimately, the criteria is that the international players can play seven from nine games – but, obviously, I’ve chosen to play them in the five games following the break, which will determine over the next few weeks some of them will need rests,” the Englishman explains.

“That’s the nature of the beast, it will test our squad and what we have found this season is young men coming through have not let us down.

“We’re looking for greater depth, but when I think of backs, then I think of the likes of Pa Campbell coming through.

“And no one had heard of Ruadhán Quinn before the start of the season, then Edwin Edogbo, of course, in the second row, no one had heard of him before the start of this season.

“You want great depth in every position but I want to bring through young Munster talent, local talent, as soon as I can.”

Finances – or the lack of them – may commit him to that policy as, in the parlance of another field sport, this squad was bequeathed to him, not designed for him.

But for all that which lies in the future, it is the present that demands answers.

“We’ve still got a lot more in us. A lot more. Yeah, we have changed a lot, there’s elements to our routine and training that have changed, our game has changed, but we’re still not where I want us to be, or where we can be.

“We’re going in the right direction but respectful that we’ve got to win.

“We got edged out of a game at the weekend that we could have won. The last time we played Ulster, we could have won that game as well.

“Had a couple of kicks gone for us then that changes the complexion of everything, changes the pressure of everything.”

Sometimes it feels as if the pressure is now the only thing.