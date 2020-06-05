Premiership Rugby confirms plan to resume season on August 15

Premiership Rugby has announced its plan to resume the Gallagher Premiership season on August 15.

With sports across the country returning amid the coronavirus pandemic, the target date was agreed at a board meeting on Thursday evening.

The decision was taken in the wake of Premiership and Championship clubs this week being given provisional authorisation to begin non-contact training, with the structure of the 2019-20 season to follow in due course.

Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs said: "Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday 15 August.

"We won't take risks with people's health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to Stage 1, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.

"Bearing that in mind, we look forward to the restart of the season."

PA Media