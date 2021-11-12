‘Positive step' as mediator appointed in attempt to diffuse refereeing row in Munster

An agreed mediator has been appointed to try and solve the Munster referee row

The refereeing row in Munster has taken a positive turn thanks to agreement between MAR (Munster Association of Referees) South and the IRFU Referees’ department to appoint a mediator.

Its immediate effect means any referee currently withdrawing services will return to action this weekend, reducing the strain on fixtures there. The dispute, over governance, has run for months and has impacted on fixtures in Munster from AIL down to schools/youth level.

The MAR south issued a statement following their meeting last night and expect the Munster Branch to sign off on the IRFU-appointed mediator without delay.

“We welcome this positive step forward and await a start date for this process so that we can work with all other stakeholders involved to find a positive and constructive way forward,” the statement says.

“As a sign of good faith in the proposed process members of the M.A.R South who had decided not to make themselves available for the last number of weeks will return to officiating games with immediate effect.

“We would like to apologise to the clubs in Munster for the disruption this has caused them, and also thank them for their understanding and support over the last number of weeks.”