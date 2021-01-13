Portlaoise native Alan Kingsley secures kicking consultant role with Cardiff Blues

Alan Kingsley is the kicking and skills coach at the Dragons and has been appointed kicking consultant with Cardiff Blues..

Irish coach Alan Kingsley has been appointed kicking consultant with Cardiff Blues.

Kingsley also currently works in a similar capacity with the Dragons and Biarritz, and will primarily work on individual skills with the Cardiff Academy backs.

The Portlaoise native has previously worked with Western Force, Leinster and Navan in the All-Ireland League.

During his time with Leinster, Kingsley worked closely with the Academy, where the likes of Jordan Larmour, Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley were breaking through.

Kingsley initially took on a role in Wales with the Dragons when Bernard Jackman was in charge, and he is now hoping to kick on again with Cardiff.

“It’s really exciting to get the opportunity to work closely with some of the younger players at Cardiff Blues and try to bring on their skills around kicking,” Kingsley said.

“It’s really exciting and it’s always an honour to be involved with massive clubs. Cardiff Blues are a huge name and are a very competitive in both Europe and the PRO14. It’s really nice to be around the system.

“You see more and more clubs around Europe either hiring a consultant to come in or, in some cases, hiring a full time coach for kicking.

“There’s definitely an emphasis put on the kicking game and it’s a role that’ grown massively over the last two or three years. But it’s still a niche role at the moment.

“There are key factors that you can coach and things you look for in a kick. But it’s a very individualised skill and there’s a lot of pressure that comes with that as well.

“For me, it’s very much the individual player and athlete that has to find their own way, so our role is more about guiding them than telling them what they have to do.

“You look around the top kickers in the world, and there’s not two of them that are the exact same. Everyone has those small bits and pieces that they do differently."

Online Editors