Playing the orange card is worth the risk

In between mixing up the All Blacks with the Black and Tans and tipping Mayo to win the All-Ireland, Joe Biden had lots of formal and informal discussions with politicians, heads of industry and lobbyists.

Lobbying is often misinterpreted as bribery, which it is not. In American politics, lobbying is an extremely lucrative career and industry. In 2019 alone, lobbyists spent $3.47 billion on influencing political policy in the United States. Lobbying is part of the constitution in the States and felt to be a powerful driver of new and improved legislation.

Rugby Union is a sport but how it operates has a lot in common with politics, and lobbying has an important role to play in its present and future state.

A few weeks ago I was out for a drink with the Stormers’ coaches before they played Leinster and they were very confident that there is going to be a radical change to the red card process by the time the Rugby World Cup comes about.

​It was clear that conversations were being held directly, or on their behalf, with decision makers in World Rugby and that they were getting a favourable hearing.

I was a little sceptical, to be honest. I had recently had a conversation with former champion jockey Ruby Walsh, who was writing an article about the sudden introduction of new whip rules for jockeys before Cheltenham and I said rugby chiefs deserved praise for rarely introducing anything radical or new in that fashion.

Rugby’s way has been to trial new law ideas in university rugby in South Africa or Australia, collect the data, and then if they believe it’s a positive change they introduce it to the professional players and coaches in the domestic competitions (URC, Premiership, Top 14 and Super Rugby) so that the players and fans are acclimatised by the time the Six Nations and Rugby Championship starts.

Joel Jutge, who is head of World Rugby’s referees’ body, used another technique commonly employed by politicians when he gave an interview last week to Midi Olympique, the biggest rugby publication in France in which he admitted they were deliberating on introducing an orange card for foul play for the Rugby World Cup. This was testing the water.

To be fair, there is a lot of support for change even though it won’t have been properly tested before our sport’s biggest showcase. It helps the argument that we have seen a couple of high-profile errors in European rugby over the last month. I don’t believe the red card for England’s Freddie Steward ultimately affected the result of the Grand Slam decider, but the one for Zach Mercer, which was an error by referee Andrew Brace, almost certainly cost Montpellier a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

There is no doubt that rugby is hard to referee and even with the aid of a TMO and various angles we are still seeing inconsistencies and errors. The need for an increased focus on player safety has led to more cards than ever before. But the desire to analyse and punish every possible head contact is doing the opposite to what broadcasters and sponsors want, which is speed the game up.

High ball-in-play time is the metric that is driving everything and with the average TMO intervention taking approximately 90 seconds, there is a push to limit these to try or no-try decisions rather than long reviews of tackles or ruck clean outs.

Jutge told Midi Olympique that referees may use an orange card in the RWC and a similar system to the TMO Foul Play Process which is being trialled in Super Rugby Pacific at the moment. But players in the Northern Hemisphere won’t get a chance to trial it if it is brought in.

The idea behind the proposed orange card is that it will be shown for an offence that the referee feels needs to be looked at in more detail. The referee will issue the orange card and the power then moves to the TMO, who effectively has eight minutes to decide if the offence merited a yellow card or red.

Eight minutes is important so that the coaches then have two minutes to decide what changes they want to make in the 10th minute. The referee will get a message and if the offence merits a red, he will display that card to the bench and the fans will know that one team will permanently be down to 14.

​I feel that unless a player does something ridiculous, like pulling a knife out on the pitch, there will be no more straight reds under this system, as referees will be afraid to make a mistake and the pressure to keep the game moving will be so great.

Jutge said that they are looking at how they can help the TMO, who will have greater power than ever, but where many are already struggling to make the right calls. Jutge suggested a ‘bunker’ type room or space somewhere in the stadium where they may put some of the world’s best referees in alongside the TMO and maybe even some ex-players to make the decision as a team.

This looks the most open World Cup ever on paper. We need it to be fast, safe, entertaining and won by the best team, not won based on an error by an official.

While it’s introduction might be rushed, on balance I think this is a change that’s worth the risk.