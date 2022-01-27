Players’ group meet IRFU chief

A group of former and current Ireland players have met with CEO Kevin Potts and other IRFU representatives to discuss issues raised about the women’s game in a letter sent by players to the Government last month.

The meeting, which took place last weekend, was the first formal engagement between the parties since the concerns were published.

An IRFU statement issued to the Irish Independent last night said: “The meeting was constructive and was an opportunity for the players to relay their views and for the IRFU to update the group on the status of the review processes and agree next steps in relation to further meetings.

“Kevin thanked the players for their time and commitment and looks forward to ongoing engagement.”

Last month, a letter signed by 62 former and current players was sent to the minister for sport Catherine Martin and junior minister Jack Chambers, with the players stating they had “lost all trust and confidence in the IRFU and its leadership after historic failings”.