Players deserve better than IRFU megaphone diplomacy

Ruaidhri O'Connor

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

COMMUNICATION, we are told, is a key part to succeeding on the rugby pitch.

Unfortunately, the skill seems to have been lost somewhere up the chain at Lansdowne Road where the battle lines have been drawn between the IRFU and their players ahead of crunch talks.

The union has long enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Rugby Players Ireland (RPI), the body that represents its stars, but the trust built over the last decade has been undermined significantly by a newspaper report on Friday, accompanied by quotes from the IRFU communications director, that the players are in for a 20 per cent pay cut.