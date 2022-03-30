| 8.1°C Dublin

Player welfare more of an issue than ever after recent incidents

Brendan Fanning

Tom Daly of Connacht (centre) receives a red card from referee Chris Busby during the URC against Leinster at the Sportsground. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

In the press room in Twickenham a few weeks ago, a representative of World Rugby appeared shortly before the England versus Ireland game, as if by magic, and promptly was greeted by a mini chorus: “Player welfare is at the forefront of our game!”

It was a lighthearted moment, reflecting World Rugby’s mantra, which surely will be piped into your phone while you’re on hold at the switchboard. A lighthearted moment, that is, in a deadly serious pursuit.

