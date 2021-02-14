Player ratings: Henshaw and Ruddock among bright spots in French defeat

Ireland's Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne and Hugo Keenan react after France scored their second try during their Guinness Six Nations Championship clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

How Andy Farrell's men rated in today's Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium.

Hugo Keenan 6

Still on the learning curve and will know that key first-half pass needed to be a lot better. Tackling and fielding excellent.

Keith Earls 6

Was afforded plenty of space and made gains without ever looking particularly dangerous. Some good high ball work and cut out the mistakes.

Garry Ringrose 6

He looked dangerous without ever following through, Ireland need his foot-work to have greater end product if they’re going to beat the best.

Robbie Henshaw 7

Enjoying really good form, he is challenging the defensive live with ball in hand while also doing the dirty work.

James Lowe 5

Not much he could have done with the try that was ruled out, was a threat with ball in hand and kicked well but there are too many loose moments.

Billy Burns 4

Unfortunate to go off with a head injury, the Ulster fly-half needed a big game but didn’t deliver the goods. Missed kick proved costly.

Jamison Gibson-Park 5

He’s made for coming off the bench and changing a game, but this challenge was more suited to Luke McGrath or John Cooney. Awful for Ollivon’s try.

Cian Healy 5

Scrummaged well, but remarkably didn’t touch the ball. Coughed up a key penalty, but far from the force of old.

Rob Herring 5

Ireland are carrying the Ulster hooker for his lineouts. Outplayed by Julian Marchand in the loose where he is ineffective at this level.

Andrew Porter 7

One of the stars of this team now, he carried the fight to France at every opportunity with real dynamism and power.

Tadhg Beirne 7

Didn’t hit the levels he reached last week, but still chipped in with a big turnover and brought huge energy. Key to the second-half surge.

Iain Henderson 7

Took the captaincy in his stride and was really impressive in the first-half, hunting France out of touch. Never looked as good when he returned after the Head Injury Assessment.

Rhys Ruddock 7

One of the bright spots, he was physical in everything he did and carried hard at the French.

Josh van der Flier 6

Industrious as ever but couldn’t really have an influence at ruck time as the ball flew over their heads all day.

CJ Stander 5

Ireland are missing Caelan Doris’ play-making at No 8. Stander brings loads of work-ethic, but it’s all a bit one-dimensional.

Coach – Andy Farrell 5

The team keeps making the same mistakes and that’s got to come back to Farrell and his management. Getting no luck, but some squad selections are back-firing.

Bench impact 7

Again, the replacements made a difference as Ireland arrested their second-half slide with Tadhg Furlong to the fore. Ross Byrne improved things, but was too deep in the end-game. No debut for Craig Casey, while Will Connors was excellent and Rónan Kelleher got his try.

Online Editors