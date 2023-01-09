Physical toll continues as Dan Sheehan clocks up minutes fast in a year where every second counts

As Dan Sheehan was called ashore on the 51st minute in Swansea on Saturday night, you could almost hear the audible sigh of relief from Andy Farrell, sitting at home.

One more key player, one step closer to the Six Nations starting line and beyond, these are nervy times for the Ireland head coach, who will be watching the next two weeks of European action, hoping that his main men come through unscathed.

Sheehan’s rapid rise from Leinster academy outcast to one of the best hookers in world rugby has been such that he is now very much a central part of Ireland’s Six Nations and World Cup plans.

You can understand then why Farrell was sitting less comfortably, when just three minutes after Sheehan had been substituted in a Leinster game that many people were surprised to see him included in the first place, he was then pressed back into action after his replacement John McKee suffered a nasty looking head injury.

The net result was that Sheehan played 77 minutes of Leinster’s gritty 24-19 win over the Ospreys, which was not part of the plan.

In an age where Ireland players’ minutes are managed to the second, Sheehan’s game-time is clocking up as fast as his reputation is soaring.

At 24, and with comparatively less mileage on the clock than many of his competitors had at the same age, Sheehan has been thriving, yet in such a big year, both Leinster and Ireland must be mindful of not overdoing it.

As ever, Sheehan got through a huge amount of work in the 77 minutes he was on the field, which followed on from the 80 attritional minutes he played in Leinster’s win over Munster on St Stephen’s Day.

As he was at the weekend, McKee was on the bench in Thomond Park, yet he remained there, with Leo Cullen heavily reliant on Sheehan, and Andrew Porter who also played the full 80, to make sure of the derby spoils.

In times gone by, there would be nothing unusual about either a player lasting the duration, yet the demands on the modern professional, particularly front-rowers, coupled with the advancements in sports science, means players are monitored in far greater detail than ever before.

Leinster would argue that their use of Sheehan this season has been two-fold. On the one hand, he has been one of their best performers, while on the other, Cullen has been backed into a corner to a certain extent.

Rónan Kelleher’s injury problems, as well as the retirements of Seán Cronin and James Tracy have left Leinster short in the hooker department.

Consequently, Sheehan has played 661 minutes in his 10 Leinster games this season. That includes four 80-minute shifts, 79 minutes against Munster back in October, as well as Saturday’s 77-minute stint.

Kelleher’s time on the sideline has meant that Ireland have been just as reliant on Sheehan because after he featured prominently during last summer’s series win in New Zealand, Farrell used the former Trinity man in each of the three November Tests.

Just as a few eyebrows were raised when they saw Sheehan’s name on the team-sheet for the Ospreys game, there was a similar reaction when Farrell included him for the Fiji game, when many had expected Dave Heffernan to get a run.

However, Heffernan appeared to pay the price for a tough outing for Ireland ‘A’ against the All Blacks XV, and with Farrell determined to stick to his admirable principle of not handing out cheap caps, Sheehan was instead required to provide cover off the bench.

The 143 minutes that Sheehan played in Ireland’s three November Tests takes his tally at the halfway mark of the season to 804 minutes in 13 games.

There is no hard and fast rule when it comes to the IRFU’s player management programme but when you look at Sheehan’s game-time compared to his fellow Irish hookers, you get an indication of his workload.

Kelleher’s 316 minutes in seven games is mainly down to him being eased back after a long spell out, while Rob Herring, the third hooker set to be included in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, has played 449 minutes in 10 games for club and country.

Digging a little deeper into the depth chart, the numbers are as follows: Heffernan 555 minutes in 11 games, Niall Scannell 634 minutes in 12 games, Diarmuid Barron 430 minutes in 12 games and Tom Stewart 462 minutes in nine games.

Kelleher may well start in Leinster’s trip to Gloucester on Saturday, but Sheehan will be called upon at some point, as the mental and physical toll on his body continues to rise.