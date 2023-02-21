Peter Wilkins appointed new Connacht boss for next season

Peter Wilkins, as expected, has been appointed to take charge of Connacht from next season in succession to Andy Friend.

He will become the province’s tenth boss in the professional era, having joined Connacht in 2017 as an assistant coach to Kieran Keane during the New Zealander’s sole season in charge.

The 43-year old English native continued as an assistant coach during Andy Friend’s opening four seasons at the Sportsground and last summer, after being part of Andy Farrell’s Irish coaching ticket on the historic tour of New Zealand, was promoted to head coach after Friend was appointed Connacht director of rugby.

Wilkins will now continue as Connacht head coach for three years starting in the summer with the director rugby role being dispensed with when Friend leaves at the end of the season.

Wilkins will become the first Englishman to take charge of Connacht. There have been three Irish coaches (Eddie O’Sullivan, Michael Bradley and Eric Elwood), four from New Zealand (Warren Gatland, Glenn Ross, Pat Lam and Kieran Keane), along with Steph Nel from South Africa and Australian Friend.

Wilkins, who was previously assistant coach with the Queensland Reds in Australia where he also held various other community and development roles, also had a stint as assistant coach with Edinburgh.

Wilkins and scrum and contact coach Colm Tucker look like being the only ones of the current coaching ticket to remain. Aside from Friend, attack and skills coach Mossy Lawler is returning to his native Munster while South African Dewald Senekal, the forwards coach, is reported to be taking up a similar role in France with ProD2 leaders Oyonnax in the summer.

Wilkins will also have to deal with a high player turnover, with over a dozen departures anticipated at the end of the season.

Connacht will travel to Italy to play Benetton Rugby in the Challenge Cup while their third bonus point win in a row at the weekend when they thrashed Zebre Parma 57-34 leaves them in with a good chance of claiming a knockout place in the URC and an outside chance of making it back into the Champions Cup next season.

Friend will remain in charge until the end of the season but there has been a gradual passing of the baton as the campaign has progressed and there was little surprise when Wilkins was confirmed to lead Connacht for the next three years.

Wilkins said he was honoured to be appointed and is looking forward to the challenge.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Connacht Rugby for the next three seasons, and to lead this talented group of players and backroom staff.

“In my six years here I’ve come to appreciate what a special province this is — not just the people within the organisation but the wider supporter base and volunteers in the clubs and schools who help make rugby in Connacht what it is today,” he said.