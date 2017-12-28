Peter Stringer returns to Ireland after Worcester Warriors confirm he will not be offered new contract
Peter Stringer's illustrious career could be over after Worcester Warriors confirmed the 40-year-old will not receive a new contract.
The evergreen Stringer has seen his game time limited in the Aviva Premiership after penning a short-term deal in the summer, featuring just six times for Worcester this season (five as a sub) with Francois Hougaard the preferred choice at scrum half.
Director of Rugby at Worcester Warriors, Alan Solomons, confirmed Stringer will not be offered a new contract.
"Peter has returned to Ireland," he said in quotes reported by worcesternews.co.uk.
"He hasn't played for the side during my time here but he is very professional, trains hard and is a first-class guy. He has been good to have around the squad.
"He has also had a great career, playing in some great Ireland teams and great Munster teams and has played well over in England as well.
"Francois has recovered and is fully fit along with Mickey, Luke and George Wooten so we have options."
