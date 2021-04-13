Peter O'Mahony fit to lead Munster against Leinster in Rainbow Cup clash

Peter O'Mahony has returned to full training at Munster as they begin preparations for their opening Rainbow Cup match against Leinster on Saturday week.

The captain suffered a deep laceration to his thigh in the Guinness PRO14 final against Leinster three weeks' ago and missed the Heineken Champions Cup last 16 defeat to Touloluse.

The new tournament will be something of a sprint for the 16 participating teams as they play six rounds, with the top two sides going into a final on June 19.

As CJ Stander, Billy Holland and Tommy O'Donnell prepare to retire, their Munster team-mates will be determined to see them off with some silverware and this is their last chance to deliver on that front this season.

O'Mahony's return is a boost, but Munster still have a couple of concerns.

Loosehead prop James Cronin and Tadhg Beirne are doubts with rib injuries and they will be assessed next week, while Academy lock Thomas Aherne is also a doubt with a knee injury.

RG Snyman remains on the province's long-term injury list, while Academy hooker Scott Buckley is now out for a prolonged period with a knee injury.

Online Editors