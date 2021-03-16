| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Perfect Covid storm led to rift between IRFU and CJ Stander

David Kelly

Bombshell departure only first symptom of pandemic as reality bites for Irish rugby

Ireland's CJ Stander (left) and Scotland's Huw Jones during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Ireland's CJ Stander (left) and Scotland's Huw Jones during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Ireland's CJ Stander (left) and Scotland's Huw Jones during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Ireland's CJ Stander (left) and Scotland's Huw Jones during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Amidst a global pandemic, home is where the heart is. And nobody can put a price on that.

CJ Stander (30) and his young family, who fashioned a hugely successful personal and professional second home in this country after his native land rejected his career advances, has decided to return to where that same family have been locked down for some time now.

Nobody without a beating heart can seek to gainsay the heartfelt sentiments that pull him towards the farming lands of his fledgling youth, to seek there the comfort and familiarity with which to resume the threads of a former existence.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy