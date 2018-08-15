'People don't get what I've been through' - Paddy Jackson

Rugby player Paddy Jackson said people might not understand what he has gone through unless they have experienced something similar, but he is determined to push on with his career in France.

Jackson secured a two-year contract with Perpignan and made an impressive debut for the club against Toulouse last Thursday.

He was suspended, along with his teammate Stuart Olding, in July last year after they were charged by the PSNI. The two players had their Ireland and Ulster contracts revoked in April following a review after the rape trial in March where both were acquitted.

Jackson (26) said he now wants to rebuild his career.

"It's been difficult but it's something that me and my family have just had to get used to. You only can really understand if you have been in my shoes or my family's shoes," he said. "I have come out somewhere where people know about it but they are all respectful and understanding about it."

Jackson said he was aware of the comments of IRFU performance director David Nucifora, who suggested in June that the door might not be closed for returning to play in Ireland.

"I saw the comments but I just take everything as it comes now. There is no point getting too worked up over anything. I am just loving being here and glad to be back playing," he said. "It's just all been about rugby and getting back enjoying life."

Jackson has been focusing on improving his French.

"The language has been the most difficult thing. I have a very small bit of French from school, which is not very good at all.

"I have been getting lessons twice a week and just trying to stay on top of it. At the minute it’s not clicking in speaking but I can start to understand reading and stuff like that."

And yet he was quite vociferous running his backline against Toulouse on Thursday night but Jackson said that was down to him learning key rugby phrases.

"It’s different on the rugby pitch because you have your calls which I know what a call means. Rugby is almost a language in itself. I have struggled with the language.

"But once I got out on the pitch today I felt like I just came out of my shell again. I was just back playing rugby which is all I wanted to do."

