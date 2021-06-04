Joy Neville had finished her work at Twickenham on Saturday, March 13 this year when she checked her accounts on social media. She was the television match official (TMO) for the men’s Six Nations game between England and France.

A few weeks previously, Neville talked with her brother, Ronnie, about what a big game it was going to be and joked that as long as she didn’t have to come in with a decision that would decide the outcome of the game then they would be fine. Reality had other ideas, of course.

England were trailing 20-16 when Maro Itoje went over the try-line with four minutes of normal time left. The referee, Andrew Brace, said the on-field decision was no try because the ball was held up and he waited on the TMO ruling.

But with the benefit of multiple television angles in the TMO booth, Neville overruled that decision and said it was a try because she saw evidence that the tip of the ball had touched the grass. On TV, Ronan O’Gara the pundit praised Neville’s “brilliant” and “courageous decision to overrule the referee”.

Read More

Her judgment was corroborated in other reviews. But when Neville opened her social media accounts she was faced with a stream of hate – waiting for her were around 100 abusive messages, including a few threats, which were sent privately and directly to her.

Neville held onto the bottom line that she made the right decision on the try. But it made her wonder: what would it be like if she made the wrong decision on the try?

Neville had no previous interest in becoming a TMO. You’re damned if you come in with a decision and damned if you don’t, used to be her thinking. But the announcement last September that Neville would become the first female TMO for a men’s Test game in the November internationals happened to come at the same time that Neville and her wife, Simona Coppola, had been pursuing their own private hopes of starting a family at home in Limerick.

By November, Neville was in the early stages of pregnancy and she saw the role of TMO as a way for her to remain involved in the game while pregnant. Neville quickly proved her adeptness as a TMO.

In Scotland’s Six Nations game with England at Twickenham on Saturday, February 9, Neville quickly found evidence on a query from Owen Farrell to referee Brace: Finn Russell, in the ‘22’, with an outstretched leg on Ben Youngs. A yellow card followed for Russell.

Very few, if any, viewers spotted it in real time. “That’s what the television match official should be there for: bringing things to light that shouldn’t happen. It’s dangerous to other players and the individual shouldn’t get away with it,” Neville says.

Two weeks before Neville’s big call on Itoje’s try, the role of TMO had come in for heat after controversial decisions by referee Pascal Gauzere in Wales’s game with England when the TMO had been insufficiently used, which raised questions over whether they tend not to query the referee.

This was the backdrop against which Neville showed her decisiveness two weeks later in Twickenham. She had eight different camera angles to choose from in judging the Itoje try and had evidence which was all she needed. “It probably would have been easier if the on-field decision was a try and the attention wouldn’t have been as much on me,” Neville smiles.

“Andy (Brace) would be a good pal of mine so we laughed about it afterwards. We work an awful lot together and I suppose we have that trust amongst ourselves. It probably wasn’t an easy thing for him to have to do as well”.

Bringing things to light that shouldn’t happen extends beyond game-time, unfortunately, for Neville. After that England win and the Itoje try decision, some of the public abuse on social media of Neville was highlighted but she says it was nothing compared to the messages that were sent directly and privately to her. The abuse went after all her co-ordinates as a person.

“People attacked my sexuality, my gender, my family and my role as an official. The language was very abusive which included threats in some cases. Sometimes, I wonder how those individuals would react or feel if the same was said about their daughter or son,” Neville says.

“It’s not really upsetting because I knew soon after that the right decision was made but it would be a completely different circumstance for me if I had made the wrong decision. And that’s what I find difficult. It would have made it 100 times worse”.

Neville took screenshots of the abuse. She had a meeting with her boss about it. She also reported the abuse to the social media companies but heard nothing back. Has she ever wondered if it’s worth it – getting this kind of abuse for just doing her job? “I’ve had a moment or two where I’ve wondered,” Neville replies.

The social media abuse directed at women who work in sport appears to have escalated to another vicious level during lockdown. TV football pundit Karen Carney deleted her social media earlier this year after a pile-on of sexist abuse and online attacks. After the Wales v England Six Nations game in February, BBC rugby reporter Sonja McLaughlan tweeted about the horrendous abuse she got for doing her job.

“It’s not good enough that you create a profile and say whatever you want to say which can have detrimental effects on individuals who are more sensitive or at risk,” says Neville.

“Whatever about me and my colleagues of a certain age where we have life experience, I worry for the young people, I worry for those with very little life experience or those with mental health issues.

“They’ll see negative comments and some of the nasty comments and God knows what way they’ll react or act after.”

Neville wishes abuse or even criticism of her didn’t come back to labels like gender. “You’re only as good as your last performance. There’s a minority group that always bring it back to your gender and I hate that. I hate that they can use that whenever they want, you know, if you don’t perform to above par,” Neville adds.

“It’s not about labels, it’s not about gender, it’s not about sexuality, it’s not about size, it’s not about culture, religion. It’s about an individual in a position no matter where it is, in whatever environment, doing a job to the standard necessary.”

Neville has been a professional referee for over four years now and has been knocking out the firsts when it comes to officiating men’s games. She also refereed the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in 2017 and was named World Rugby Referee of the Year.

Before that, she was a Grand Slam winner with Ireland in 2013 and a former Ireland captain but she can’t wrap her head around the level of perfection expected of referees. What she loved about being a player was the realism when it came to mistakes.

She feels that margin for error is as good as non-existent for refs. “I think most people expect referees to get everything right and it’s just not realistic. So already you’re in a losing battle because people’s perception of referees and the standards that they put referees at is a perfect game and that’s just not going to happen.

“No referee can concentrate for 80 minutes at that high intensity and make the correct decisions and be at the right places at all times.”

Last night’s Rainbow Cup game between Connacht and Ospreys at the Sportsground could be Neville’s final game before she goes on maternity leave. The upcoming birth of her and Simona’s first baby means everything to them. Simona’s dad, Alfie, died nearly eight months ago.

“We know we’re expecting a little boy. We know Alfie is with us, looking down, looking after us. It’s a bit of positivity during a difficult time,” Neville says, while also conscious of difficulties other couples may have getting pregnant.

“This has been a long road for us. It’s not as straightforward, as easy and I don’t say that very lightly because a lot of people – no matter what their position, whether they’re heterosexual or whatever sexuality they are – people are struggling in falling pregnant.

“It’s something we’ve wanted for a very long time now. And I’m excited about the challenge to come back as well.”

Neville has other things she wants to achieve. She’s been working on a strategy to encourage more females to become referees. She’d love to ref a men’s Six Nations game in the future and the women’s Rugby World Cup next year is on her radar. But she also doesn’t want to get too far ahead of herself.

“You can’t pursue a professional career the same way as your male counterpart because at the end of the day you don’t see any males cocooning a body for nine months and significantly slowing down. In my career path, I’ve had to stop on-field activity for obvious reasons – health and safety of me and the unborn child.

“Even talking about future goals, it all depends on many variables – will my body be ok? How long will my body come back to full fitness? Will I lose some of the speed? I’ll work bloody hard to get back there! I know I’m stubborn so I probably will get back there, hopefully, all going well.”

After a time of private grief and work challenges, a time of unrivalled joy is hopefully coming up for her, her wife and her family this summer.