‘People attacked my sexuality, my gender, my family and my role as an official’ – Joy Neville on provocateurs and pregnancy

‘Brilliant’ and ‘courageous’ Irish official switched from referee to TMO as she expects her first baby this summer but her the past year has brought many tests too

Joy Neville and her wife Simona Coppola Expand

Joy Neville and her wife Simona Coppola

Sinead Kissane

Joy Neville had finished her work at Twickenham on Saturday, March 13 this year when she checked her accounts on social media. She was the television match official (TMO) for the men’s Six Nations game between England and France. 

A few weeks previously, Neville talked with her brother, Ronnie, about what a big game it was going to be and joked that as long as she didn’t have to come in with a decision that would decide the outcome of the game then they would be fine. Reality had other ideas, of course.

England were trailing 20-16 when Maro Itoje went over the try-line with four minutes of normal time left. The referee, Andrew Brace, said the on-field decision was no try because the ball was held up and he waited on the TMO ruling.

