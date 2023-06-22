Paul O’Connell’s nephew Evan back in Irish U-20 line-up for Saturday’s World Cup opener against England

Evan O’Connell will be in the second-row against England on Saturday

Munster Academy lock Evan O’Connell returns to the Ireland U-20s team for Saturday’s Junior World Cup opener against England in South Africa.

O’Connell, a nephew of Ireland legend Paul, missed the end of the Grand Slam campaign due to injury, but now fully fit, he earns a start in the engine room.

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy retains the captaincy, having led the team to Grand Slam glory in March.

Henry McErlean, Andrew Osborne and Hugh Gavin are named in the Ireland back-three, with Osborne, younger brother of Leinster back Jamie, another who has regained full fitness after an injury-hit Six Nations.

Hugh Cooney and John Devine continue their settled midfield partnership, while impressive duo Fintan Gunne and Sam Prendergast are again at half-back.

Up front, George Hadden and Paddy McCarthy partner Gus McCarthy in the front-row, with O’Connell and Conor O’Tighearnaigh selected in the second-row.

Diarmuid Mangan is named at blindside flanker, with Ruadhan Quinn at openside and James McNabney completing the team at No 8 in place of the talented Brian Gleeson, who drops to the bench.

Hooker Max Clein is in line for his Ireland U-20s debut off the bench, with George Morris, Fiachna Barrett, Charlie Irvine, Gleeson, Oscar Cawley, Matty Lynch and James Nicholson providing the replacement options.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's opener against an England side seeking revenge, head coach Richie Murphy said: “We have been working hard in preparation for this opening challenge, both at home in Dublin and here in South Africa, and the group are excited about the opportunity ahead.

“We know England first up will be a huge challenge, having faced them in the last round of the Six Nations back in March and we will need to be at our very best to achieve the result we want to kickstart our tournament.”

Meanwhile, England are captained by lock Lewis Chessum, who is the younger brother of Leicester and England second-row Ollie.

Ireland U-20s – H McErlean; A Osborne, H Cooney, D Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden, G McCarthy, P McCarthy; E O’Connell, C O’Tighearnaigh; D Mangan, R Quinn, J McNabney. Reps: M Clein, G Morris, F Barrett, C Irvine, B Gleeson, O Cawley, M Lynch, J Nicholson.

England U-20s – S Harris; T Elliott, R Ma'asi-White, J Woodward, J Jenkins; C Slevin, C Bracken; A Opoku-Fordjour, F Theobald-Thomas, A Fasogbon; H Cuckson, L Chessum (capt); F Carnduff, G Fisilau, C Cunningham-South. Reps: N Jibulu, A McArthur, J Halliwell, N Michelow, T Woodman, N Thomas, L Johnson, J Cusick.

Ireland U-20s v England U-20s, Paarl Gymnasium, 12.30 (Irish time), Live on Virgin Media 2