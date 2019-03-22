Paul O'Connell could be on his way out of Stade Francais after just one season.

Paul O'Connell set to return from France after one season

According to reports in France, the legendary former Ireland second-row's relationship with the Parisian club's director of rugby Heyneke Merwe has soured. Broadcaster RMC is reporting that the ex-Munster star has informed staff of his decision to leave.

O'Connell joined the Parisians last summer as forwards coach in his first step in senior coaching after taking charge of the Ireland U-20s forwards in 2018.

His former Munster colleague Mike Prendergast is Stade's backs coach and could also be headed for an exit after being linked with Toulon.

Irish Independent